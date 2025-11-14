Legacy on the move: SABECO marks 150 years with nationwide community-centred campaign

HÀ NỘI — SABECO is marking its 150th anniversary with a nationwide campaign titled '150 Years of a Living Legacy: Ever Growing, Ever Reaching', a programme designed to celebrate the brewer’s longstanding heritage while strengthening its connection with communities across Việt Nam.

A key feature of the campaign is the 'Legacy on the move' pop-up, a two-month travelling event that goes through nine provinces and cities, beginning in HCM City and continuing through Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Vũng Tàu, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Bình Định and Nghệ An before concluding in Hà Nội.

At each stop, local residents are invited to experience SABECO’s history through interactive displays, cultural activities and community events.

One highlight is a customised red double-decker 'Travelling Bus', functioning as a mobile museum that brings SABECO’s 150-year story directly to the public. Passengers can explore historical milestones, learn about iconic beer brands and engage with exhibits featuring Vietnamese cultural identity. Reports from southern provinces note a strong turnout, with thousands of residents joining the bus tour in its first few weeks.

Complementing this journey, SABECO is organising a series of 'Legacy Nights' in major localities including HCM City, Vĩnh Long, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Hà Nội. These events combine cultural performances, music, exhibitions and interactive sustainability spaces like recycling zones for cans and bottles, reflecting SABECO’s wider commitment to environmental protection and social responsibility.

A significant component of the campaign is the 'Honouring the Inspiring Torchbearers' awards, implemented in partnership with Đại Đoàn Kết newspaper and with coordination from the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

The initiative seeks to honour 150 exemplary individuals from across the country whose contributions embody community spirit, compassion and resilience. Fifteen of the honourees will be selected through public voting.

The programme, according to organisers, is meant to highlight everyday people whose work sparks positive change and inspires others, representing the values SABECO associates with its own 150-year journey.

Media coverage shows strong engagement in provinces such as Cần Thơ and Vĩnh Long, where locals joined heritage exhibitions and outdoor cultural showcases. In Vĩnh Long, authorities and residents welcomed the events as an opportunity to celebrate both regional identity and national pride.

SABECO emphasises that the anniversary campaign is not only a celebration of the past, but also a reflection of its commitment to Việt Nam’s future. The brewer says its heritage is rooted in brewing traditions as well as its role in contributing to socio-economic development, fostering community connections and promoting sustainable practices.

The 'Legacy on the move' event is expected to conclude in Hà Nội, marking the end of the nationwide tour and serving as the symbolic culmination of SABECO’s 150-year commemoration. The final events will bring together residents, cultural performers and community partners in a closing celebration of Vietnamese heritage and shared values. — VNS