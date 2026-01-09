Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

“Đồng Xuân” tram stop highlights Vietnamese presence in the heart of Berlin

January 09, 2026 - 15:30
The move has been widely welcomed, serving as a source of pride not only for the centre’s management and Vietnamese traders operating there, but also for the broader Vietnamese community in the German capital.
The Đồng Xuân Commercial Centre is a large and well-known trading hub owned by Nguyễn Văn Hiền, one of Germany’s most successful entrepreneurs of Vietnamese origin. — VNA/VNS Photo

BERLIN — Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district have approved the renaming of the tram stop located in front of the Vietnamese Đồng Xuân Commercial Centre to “Đồng Xuân”, marking a notable milestone for the local Vietnamese community.

The move has been widely welcomed, serving as a source of pride not only for the centre’s management and Vietnamese traders operating there, but also for the broader Vietnamese community in the German capital.

Since January 8, the Đồng Xuân name has been officially integrated into Berlin’s tram network, appearing on route maps, stop information boards and journey-planning systems. The stop is named after the Đồng Xuân Commercial Centre, a large and well-known trading hub owned by Nguyễn Văn Hiền, one of Germany’s most successful entrepreneurs of Vietnamese origin.

Renaming a tram stop involves significant costs for the public transport operator, as it requires comprehensive updates to mapping, navigation and route information systems. In addition, Berlin’s public transport regulations generally prohibit stops from carrying commercial names. The approval of the Đồng Xuân name therefore represents a special exception, underscoring local authorities’ recognition of the centre’s cultural significance and its contributions to the community.

The decision also reflects the successful integration and positive role of the Vietnamese community in Berlin’s socio-economic life, and in Germany more broadly. — VNA/VNS

Germany

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng aims to welcome nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026

The Đà Nẵng MICE Tourism Promotion Programme 2026, themed “Đà Nẵng - Elevating your MICE experience”, will be implemented from January 1 through the end of the year. Under the programme, the city targets welcoming and supporting nearly 93,000 MICE visitors, representing an increase of about 12 per cent compared to 2025.
Life & Style

Việt Nam’s cultural heritage list expands

From palanquin processions in Nghệ An to the sweet longans of Hưng Yên and the ancestral rites of the Mường in Ninh Bình, Việt Nam’s newly inscribed national heritages weave together ritual, cuisine and community, enriching the nation’s cultural tapestry.
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng fireworks Fest to kick off in May

Ten fireworks teams from Italy, China, Germany, Japan, Macau, Australia, Portugal and France will compete in the largest Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival from May 30 to July 11, making it one of the beach city’s most attractive tourism and cultural events in 2026.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom