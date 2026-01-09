“Đồng Xuân” tram stop highlights Vietnamese presence in the heart of Berlin

BERLIN — Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district have approved the renaming of the tram stop located in front of the Vietnamese Đồng Xuân Commercial Centre to “Đồng Xuân”, marking a notable milestone for the local Vietnamese community.

The move has been widely welcomed, serving as a source of pride not only for the centre’s management and Vietnamese traders operating there, but also for the broader Vietnamese community in the German capital.

Since January 8, the Đồng Xuân name has been officially integrated into Berlin’s tram network, appearing on route maps, stop information boards and journey-planning systems. The stop is named after the Đồng Xuân Commercial Centre, a large and well-known trading hub owned by Nguyễn Văn Hiền, one of Germany’s most successful entrepreneurs of Vietnamese origin.

Renaming a tram stop involves significant costs for the public transport operator, as it requires comprehensive updates to mapping, navigation and route information systems. In addition, Berlin’s public transport regulations generally prohibit stops from carrying commercial names. The approval of the Đồng Xuân name therefore represents a special exception, underscoring local authorities’ recognition of the centre’s cultural significance and its contributions to the community.

The decision also reflects the successful integration and positive role of the Vietnamese community in Berlin’s socio-economic life, and in Germany more broadly. — VNA/VNS