BM Windows showcases Việt Nam’s engineering expertise at Zak World of Façades in London

According to BM Windows’ representatives, the company’s participation aimed to learn from advanced technological models, stay updated on façade design trends, and strengthen professional connections within the global industry. They added that joining the event was not only an opportunity to expand international partnerships but also to gain insights into new technological solutions, stay aligned with global façade trends, and affirm the technical capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises in the international market.

Zak World of Façades London is widely regarded as the cradle of modern architecture and a key platform where many façade engineering standards have been established.

The 2025 edition marked the 200th global event of the Zak World of Façades series and was the largest event held to date. Experts and participants in London discussed emerging themes shaping the future of the façade industry, including sustainable design, low-carbon materials, modular construction, energy efficiency, and advanced technologies.

At the event, BM Windows representatives shared the company’s experience in executing complex façade systems for several landmark projects in the United States, Canada, and Australia, which are known for their strict technical and performance standards.

“Zak World of Façades London, where the highest global standards of the façade industry are shaped, provides an opportunity for us to connect internationally, learn from leading experts, and further enhance our capabilities to participate in large-scale projects worldwide as well as in Việt Nam,” said a BM Windows representative.

The event brought together many of the world’s leading architectural and façade engineering firms, including Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, Arup, Permasteelisa, Schüco, and Seele Group. Among them, BM Windows was one of the few companies from Southeast Asia to participate as a speaker.

According to the company’s representatives, their participation reflects BM Windows’ commitment to continuous learning, bringing the spirit of Vietnamese engineering to the global stage, embracing new technological trends, and gradually affirming the country’s façade engineering capabilities in international markets.

Before joining the London event, BM Windows had participated in several international façade forums in New York, Toronto, and Sydney. In September 2025, the company was honored with the Vitruvian Honors & Awards by the Façade Tectonics Institute (USA), one of the most prestigious global awards in the façade industry.

BM Windows is currently involved in several international projects, including One Bloor West (The One Toronto) in Canada, the country’s first supertall tower; 55 Pitt Street in Sydney - a premium office development near the Sydney Opera House; as well as Marriott Courtyard and Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii (the United States), and Taipei Twins in Taiwan (China).

Alongside its international activities, BM Windows is also expanding its domestic production capacity. In October, the company broke ground on its new BM Windows Chau Duc Factory in HCM City, covering an area of 100,000 square meters, which is three times larger than its existing facilities. The factory is equipped with fully automated production lines meeting European standards.

According to the company’s representatives, BM Windows’ presence at Zak World of Façades London 2025 demonstrates that Vietnamese enterprises are not only mastering advanced technologies domestically but are also gradually integrating into the global façade supply chain./.