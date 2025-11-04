Phú Quốc Island’s Sunset Town set to glow with return of world-renowned show

Following the resounding success of the first season, Sun Group continues to invest heavily, partnering with two world-renowned show production companies – H2O Events and LaserVision – to bring Phú Quốc a world-class artistic spectacle blending lights, fireworks, and extreme water sports in 2025.

Jack Ellison, Director of H2O Events – a show production company specialising in water and fireworks performances with 30 years of experience, said: “This year’s Symphony of the Sea is the largest-scale show in the world. We searched everywhere to find the best technicians and the finest athletes from around the globe to create the ultimate multi-sensory performance.”

He also noted that the highlight of this year’s Symphony of the Sea lies in the seamless integration between H2O Events’ performance and other cutting-edge display technologies. This year’s Symphony of the Sea brings an awe-inspiring fireworks display, with nearly 1000 shells lighting up the sea and sky each night. According to Jack Ellison, what makes it special is the closer proximity of the fireworks to the audience.

He said: “We have fireworks launched from high-speed jet skis, from flyboards, and even from kites dancing across the sky. For the first time, we have built a fireworks stage floating on the sea, creating effects that seem to fly straight towards the stands. As the fireworks constantly move, the audience becomes completely immersed, feeling as if they are part of the show.”

The highlight of Symphony of the Sea Season 2 also comes from an impressive line-up of the world’s top athletes in jetski and flyboard performances. New names take the stage this year, including Anton Popov, a three-time world champion in the professional category at the Hydroflight World Cup (2019–2020); Geoff Hulet, the reigning Canadian National Flyboard Champion; and Jorge Encabo, who ranked fourth at the Hidro-Fly World Championship.

Alongside them are many familiar faces from the first season, such as Kristina Isaeva, the world’s No. 1 female flyboard athlete, hailed as 'The Queen of the Sky', and Lee Sak Yoon, champion of the UAE Flyboard Competition. This year, H2O Events introduces jetsurf performances. Female athletes in butterfly-wing costumes, decorated with LED lights, glide gracefully across the water, resembling mythical sea creatures.

The fireworks will be synchronised with sound, lights, and athletes’ movements with precision measured down to milliseconds. Every performer must move in perfect rhythm and accuracy, which is why only the best athletes can take part in the show.

The highlight of this season also comes from the sound, lighting, and laser system designed by LaserVision, the creative team behind many of the world’s most iconic visual spectacles. They use the natural beauty and symbolic architecture of Phú Quốc to create a vivid and living stage.

Shannon Brooks, Director of LaserVision and designer of the light and laser performances in Symphony of the Sea, said that what makes the show unique is the harmony achieved here. Surrounded by landmarks such as Kiss Bridge and Sunset Town, their challenge was to create a work that not only complements but becomes an inseparable part of this place. “Phú Quốc is truly beautiful, and this show is a tribute to that beauty.”

More than two hundred lighting and laser effects appear in each performance, forming a magical moving painting across the sea and sky of Phú Quốc. The light is synchronised with the music, the athletes’ movements, and the fireworks, turning the entire bay into a vast stage that awakens every sense of the audience.

Geoffrey Hulet, the current Canadian Flyboard Champion and new performer this season, said that being part of one of the most creative and daring shows in the world is what drives him every day. “Performing on this beautiful water stage, surrounded by the audience on all sides, feels like standing in an ancient arena.”

Another element the athletes love is their costumes, designed by Bao Rong, a prestigious costume designer who has collaborated with the famous director Zhang Yimou and many international art projects. Each design enhances the grace and fluidity of every movement. The flying devices are also fitted with colourful LED lights, allowing the athletes to perform acrobatics amid spectacular shapes resembling hearts, black holes, and galaxies of fireworks and light.

The technical crew and athletes are training tirelessly to bring Symphony of the Sea back to life over the sea and sky of Phú Quốc, reaffirming the island’s position on the world tourism map.

Jack Ellison added: “The collaboration between LaserVision and H2O has taken the show to a new level. We believe and hope it will become the number one water show in the world. And one more thing, come see Symphony of the Sea, and I promise you will have an unforgettable experience”.