Odyssey International School pioneers modern international education in central Việt Nam

Inevitable shift in education

The world is operating in a context of volatility and uncertainty. Fast-paced technological changes and the rise of artificial intelligence have rendered the traditional education model, focused on content and knowledge memorisation, obsolete.

Human value now, more than ever, lies in abilities such as critical thinking, creativity, reflection, collaboration, and adaptability – skills that machines cannot replace. Modern education must shift its focus from merely "teaching facts" to "teaching how to learn, how to think, and how to become well-rounded individuals."

Deeply aware of this, Odyssey International School has chosen a clear and consistent pathway: to adapt and apply progressive and globally recognised educational philosophies and programmes – delivered in an academically challenging and, at the same time, nurturing environment.

A foundation for modern thinking

A clear piece of evidence of Odyssey International School's commitment to quality is its dedication to the rigour of the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) and its status as a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP) for students aged 3–11 years and the Middle Years Programme (IB MYP) for students aged 12–16 years, since April 2025.

The school expects to become a fully accredited International Baccalaureate (IB) World School by 2026 and will launch the IB Diploma Programme (IB DP) in 2027. The IB DP is arguably the most recognised and respected high school qualification by universities worldwide.

The greatest value of the IB lies in its profound educational philosophy, aimed at developing the whole learner. Instead of one-way knowledge transmission, the IB programme at Odyssey International School nurtures students' natural curiosity through an inquiry-based learning approach. Knowledge is not confined to individual subjects but is logically connected through interdisciplinary projects.

For example, a project on the Han River would require students to apply knowledge from History, Science, and Mathematics to solve problems, accurately simulating the complex issues of the real world.

To bring this philosophy to life, Odyssey International School has assembled a team of experienced teachers, professionally trained in IB methods, who receive continuous guidance from the global IB Organisation.

The environment at Odyssey International School – Where educational philosophy becomes reality

An outstanding philosophy requires a suitable nurturing environment. At Odyssey International School, this environment is built upon its physical spaces, multicultural community, and connection to local identity.

Inspiring Spaces: Located on a spacious 14,000 m² campus between Đà Nẵng and Hội An, Odyssey International School offers a pristine and expansive learning environment with modern facilities. From classrooms and laboratories to a student-focused library and an extensive sports complex, all spaces are designed to support the holistic development of students.

A community like a microcosm of the world: With an internationally diverse teacher and student body, Odyssey International School creates a truly multicultural environment. Every day, students communicate and collaborate with international friends, helping them build confidence, cross-cultural communication skills, and an open mindset – essential assets for a global citizen.

Connecting with local identity: Despite being an international school, Odyssey International School thoroughly respects local culture and values. Relevant projects and community activities, such as collaborating with the organisation "Not Just Plastic" to collect and recycle plastic waste, help students understand and appreciate where they live while applying their knowledge to create a positive impact.

Asked about his vision and aspirations for Odyssey International School, Michael Osswald, the schoolCo-founder and CEO shared this:

“We want to prepare our students for their future lives in the best way. High academic standards are critical and important, but a good education will provide students with more than that. Values like respect, trust and integrity will go a very long way and can be important anchors in our educational journey and in life.

I fondly recall the early days at the European International School in Hồ Chí Minh City (EIS), which I co-founded, where we started small and developed an IB World School across all levels and a great learning community with strong values and principles.

Odyssey is still a young school, and it is our resolve and promise to our current and future students and parents to provide a future-proof educational pathway built on the pillars of meaningful values, academic excellence, passionate and inspiring teachers, and a caring community.

Much has been said about the concept of lifelong learning: we want to inspire students and guide them rather than traditionally “teach” them. Like the great Saint-Exupéry said, ‘If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up people to collect wood and don’t assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea.’”