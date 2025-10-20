Phú Quốc takes the world by storm in Travel + Leisure spotlight

“NOTHING COMPARES TO JETTING OFF on a holiday just as the weather turns cold. And if your destination is southern Phu Quoc, you know you’re in for a treat”, Travel + Leisure wrote, inviting international readers to experience Vietnam’s tropical season. The magazine commended the island’s ongoing transformation, noting that Phu Quoc never ceases to surprise; each year it reinvents itself beyond its stunning beaches and luxury seaside resorts. “The island’s rise … has been nothing short of phenomenal.” the magazine wrote.

So what makes leading travel experts from Travel + Leisure so impressed by Phu Quoc’s appeal - a place that only a few years ago was still a 'low-key domestic destination'?

First, one of the main reasons why more and more travellers are choosing Phu Quoc instead of familiar destinations like Bali, Phuket or Singapore, lies in Vietnam’s outstanding visa-free policy. This allows visitors from many countries all over the world to stay on the island for up to 30 days without a visa. Combined with modern infrastructure and increasingly convenient flight connections, Phu Quoc has become one of the easiest tropical paradises to reach. Phu Quoc doesn’t just attract tourists anymore, “Phu Quoc is also an increasingly popular place for expats to settle down and work, finding the atmosphere welcoming and warm.” T+L wrote.

As an increasingly sought-after destination, Phu Quoc continues to expand its flight network every year, connecting the island to a growing number of international destinations. Many travellers also choose to transit through other Vietnamese cities before heading to Phu Quoc. Most recently, on October 15, 2025, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the airline named after the island, was officially introduced. Its first flight, scheduled for November 1, 2025, is expected to further strengthen Phu Quoc’s position on the global tourism map.

In addition to its natural beauty, Travel + Leisure describes Phu Quoc as “Vietnam’s most fascinating island” and “an island made for entertainment.” The southern part of the island is home to experiences that travellers can’t find anywhere else in the world: from the record-breaking Hon Thom Cable Car, the world’s longest three-cable system, to the extraordinary Kiss Bridge with its iconic “non-touching” design, and the Guinness World Record-winning multimedia show Kiss of the Sea.

Just as visitors begin to get used to these impressive experiences, the island continues to reinvent itself with even more exciting products and attractions. One of the most anticipated projects is Rixos Phu Quoc, the first 'all-inclusive' resort in Southeast Asia, set to open in the first quarter of 2026. The resort will feature 1,700 rooms and 22 restaurants and bars, highlighted by a central tower inspired by the elegant conical hat of Queen Nam Phuong, a new icon for high-end hospitality on the Pearl Island.

Following the success of VUI-Fest Bazaar, Vietnam’s first seaside night market, Sunset Town in southern Phu Quoc continues to surprise visitors with new experiences. The upcoming Sunset Bazaar art, food and lifestyle district will be a vibrant hub where visitors can enjoy French pastries from Eric Kayser, authentic Italian gelato and live street performances in a festive atmosphere of music and lights.

The year-end season will be even more dazzling with the return of Symphony of the Sea Season 2, launching on November 1, 2025. The spectacular show will light up the island’s skies with fireworks, laser effects, and breathtaking stunts performed by the world’s top jetski and flyboard athletes. Meanwhile, the Street Art Festival and Beer Festival will invite guests to immerse themselves in a lively tropical carnival, enjoy Sun KraftBeer, and celebrate the island’s endless energy and creativity.

All of these elements together explain why Travel + Leisure calls Phu Quoc’s development "phenomenal". Earlier in 2025, in its Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, the magazine named Phu Quoc as the only Vietnamese representative among the Top 3 Most Beautiful Islands in the Asia-Pacific region. More recently, Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s most influential travel publications, honoured Phu Quoc as the Most Beautiful Island in Asia and ranked it third worldwide. These consecutive accolades have marked the island’s remarkable rise in global tourism rankings over the past two year

“From breathtaking cable car rides to gourmet dining while watching world-class shows, paradise awaits on Vietnam’s most exciting island”, Travel + Leisure reaffirms Phu Quoc’s universal appeal to travellers across the globe. Phu Quoc today is more than just a destination. It is a place where the energy of modern life meets the authenticity of local culture, where visitors can find both excitement and tranquillity. With its rich diversity of experiences, Pearl Island has become a true global gathering point - a place not only to explore, but to live, work, and fully embrace the tropical spirit of Southeast Asia.