FE CREDIT makes VinFast electric motorcycles more affordable with zero down payment

HCM CITY — Owning a VinFast electric motorcycle has never been easier. FE CREDIT and VinFast have teamed up to launch a special financing programme that combines a zero-down-payment option, a direct 10 per cent discount on the vehicle price, and flexible instalment plans from six to 36 months — making green mobility more accessible than ever.

Breaking financial barriers

With demand for electric motorcycles soaring across Việt Nam, upfront costs remain one of the biggest obstacles for many consumers — especially those switching from petrol-powered vehicles. To address this, FE CREDIT and VinFast have introduced a customised two-wheeler loan programme designed to make ownership faster, easier, and more affordable.

Under the programme, consumers can now purchase any VinFast electric motorcycle and enjoy a 10 per cent direct discount, zero down payment, flexible loan terms of up to 36 months, and a competitive monthly interest rate starting from only 0.46 per cent.

The offer is valid nationwide until December 31, for customers aged 20 to 60, at all authorised VinFast electric motorcycle dealerships.

Customers aged 18 to 20 can also join the programme by paying only a 20 per cent down payment and accessing the same flexible terms. Importantly, their original vehicle registration papers will be returned upon completion.

Beyond its attractive financial support, the simple application process and instant approval directly at VinFast dealerships make this programme even more convenient, creating wider access to green mobility financing.

“Golden Opportunity” for green mobility

As Việt Nam moves towards its net-zero emissions target by 2050, the shift from petrol-powered to electric vehicles is accelerating.

Under the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 20, fossil-fuel motorcycles will be banned within Hà Nội’s Ring Road No. 1 from July 1, 2026. The restriction will expand to Ring Road No. 2 in 2028, including limits on petrol-powered private cars, and Ring Road No. 3 by 2030.

Similarly, HCM City plans to restrict petrol-powered vehicles, starting with ride-hailing and delivery services. From 2026, new petrol-powered vehicles will no longer be registered for these drivers, and by the end of 2028, petrol vehicles will be fully banned from app-based transport services.

Alongside these government efforts, the appeal of green vehicles in Việt Nam has grown significantly in recent years — not only for environmental benefits but also for lower operational costs compared to fuel-based vehicles.

According to Motorcycles Data, the country’s motorcycle market in 2025 continues to show strong growth, especially in the electric segment.

Sales of light electric vehicles (L1, under 50cc) surged by nearly 89 per cent, while the L3 segment (over 50cc) jumped by 197 per cent year-on-year.

Việt Nam now ranks third globally in electric motorcycle sales in the first half of the year, with over 209,000 units sold, behind only China and India.

VinFast, in particular, recorded an impressive 450 per cent growth in the electric motorcycle business in the first eight months of 2025, securing third place overall in the country’s motorcycle market, after Honda and Yamaha, and maintaining its top position in the electric two-wheeler segment.

With strong policy support and market momentum, Việt Nam stands at a key turning point in its green mobility transition. Many enterprises are stepping up with innovative products, pricing incentives, and financial solutions to accelerate the change.

As a pioneer in consumer finance, FE CREDIT’s collaboration with VinFast not only helps partners and the community in this green transition journey but also underscores its long-term commitment to green finance and a more sustainable future for Việt Nam.-VNS