Phú Mỹ Hưng unveils new real-estate transaction office in Hà Nội, reinforcing long-term commitment to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Situated in an ideal location, the transaction office is designed as a specialised space equipped with high-end facilities to offer customers a luxurious reception environment where they can comfortably explore and experience various projects.

A company representative disclosed that their Hà Nội business office received its operational license almost 25 years ago, and all their offices are strategically located. The new transaction center is set to elevate the standard of customer service.

The opening of this new transaction office comes at a time when Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation is expanding its project portfolio into the northern provinces. Apart from the Hồng Hạc City project in Bắc Ninh Province, the company is also planning a new urban area project in Phú Thọ Province.

Therefore, the launch of the Phú Mỹ Hưng real estate transaction office signals the corporation's strategic move into the Northern market after over 32 years of successful operations in the Southern region.

During the inauguration event of the transaction office, Phú Mỹ Hưng announced a strategic partnership with Nomura Real Estate Vietnam to jointly develop the Hồng Hạc Urban City in Bắc Ninh Province.

The partnership involves joint investment in the Hồng Hạc City project.

Introduced in June 2025, the Hồng Hạc City project represents Phú Mỹ Hưng's expansion beyond HCM City. Leveraging Phú Mỹ Hưng's expertise in developing and managing large-scale urban areas, as well as their financial strength and reputable partner network, the project aims for robust growth.

On the other hand, Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, a member of Tokyo-based Nomura Real Estate Development, is one of the leading and reputable real-estate development groups in Japan, with nearly 70 years of experience.

Their collaboration underscores the promising future of Hồng Hạc City, developed by an experienced international team dedicated to rapid establishment and sustainable growth.

During the event, the investors also signed a partnership agreement with VIB Bank to implement a financial support programme for Hồng Hạc City buyers.

Currently, there are five banks accompanying investors in executing financial support programmes for customers purchasing in Hong Hac City, including BIDV, VIETINBANK, VIETCOMBANK, VIB, and ACB.

Buyers can now receive loans up to 70 per cent of the contract value, with no interest and principal payment deferral until the handover date as per the contract terms. For the 12 months post-handover, customers will enjoy a 3 per cent interest subsidy on the total bank interest rate.

All units in the inventory of Hồng Hạc City are currently equipped with land use rights and property ownership certificates.

Hồng Hạc City, located strategically in Bắc Ninh, serves as a vital economic hub in the Northern region of Việt Nam, connecting to the capital city. With a land area of 197.76 hectares, it boasts comprehensive infrastructure, green spaces, ample parking, and essential public amenities such as healthcare, education, sports, and culture. The urban area has a low construction density of 27.9 per cent, accommodating a population of over 27,000 people.

Designed as a multifunctional "All-in-one" complex, Hồng Hạc City provides a range of utilities and services within walking distance to cater to the needs of both local residents and the foreign expert community of 23,000 individuals working in Bắc Ninh. – VNS