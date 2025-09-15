Nobu Danang’s one-bedroom apartment: Where refined living meets sustainable investment

The branded one-bedroom residence: A declaration of refined taste

While one-bedroom apartments are often perceived as minimal in function and limited in space, Nobu Danang pioneers a new definition. With sizes ranging from 60.6 to 68 sqm, Nobu Danang elevates the one-bedroom unit to an unprecedented standard. Spacious and expansive, these residences are meticulously designed to satisfy the most demanding aesthetic, privacy and lifestyle requirements of exceptional individuals.

Forget ‘partial sea views’ or ‘distant glimpses of the sea’ — every single one-bedroom apartment at Nobu Danang offers a full, direct, and uninterrupted panorama of the world-renowned My Khe Beach. These units are designed to engage in seamless dialogue with nature, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls that reflect the Nobu brand’s globally recognised design ethos. Each panel serves as a canvas where light, ocean breezes, sky, and sea merge effortlessly with the architecture, creating a harmonious and immersive living experience.

Having conquered the world through its cuisine, Nobu now curates every sensory experience at Nobu Danang with the same attention to detail as an Omakase feast, ensuring that every moment is uniquely and thoughtfully crafted.

The balconies are a generous 1.5 metres wide and 7 metres long, earning their place as private observatories for priceless moments of inspiration. This expansive outdoor space allows residents to meditate, enjoy an intimate dining experience, or simply sip tea while gazing at the ocean, offering a tranquil immersion in nature.

Breaking away from conventional templates, the one-bedroom apartments offer six different layout options. This variety allows discerning owners to select a space that truly reflects their individuality — embodying the ‘bespoke’ spirit, where each apartment becomes a statement of personal style.

These residences are not only impressive in specification, but also evoke the feeling of living within a work of art. Every space is meticulously crafted by designers who understand the language of beauty and the essence of sophisticated living.

The entire interior is the inspired creation of ‘starchitect’ Clint Nagata, blending the minimalism of Japanese architecture with the elegant, calming spirit of Scandinavian design. Every detail is considered — from curtains to doorknobs and mouldings — each thoughtfully refined for the emotional response it evokes when seen, touched, or used. The result is a space that is both refined and full of character.

Of particular note, the one-bedroom apartments feature a natural sandstone onsen bathtub, inspired by Japan’s time-honoured wellness practices. The sandstone purifies and retains heat, while the act of onsen bathing connects one with nature — encouraging mindfulness and calm. This transforms the apartment into a true sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Synergistic value from the Nobu hospitality “empire”

For exceptional individuals — global entrepreneurs, founders, celebrities, and experts, a branded one-bedroom residence isn’t a ‘cost-saving solution’, but a 'declaration of choice'. While they may also own villas or penthouses, the Nobu Danang one-bedroom apartment is favoured for its resort value, iconic status, and outstanding investment potential.

Financially, a one-bedroom Nobu residence is a perfect asset. Not only is it easily rentable and professionally managed to international standards, but its value is consistently underpinned by Da Nang’s reputation as a leading resort destination and the universal appeal of the Nobu brand. These residences attract an elite tenant base — global entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-end travellers — who are willing to pay a premium for stunning views, brand prestige, and the exceptional, tailored service that Nobu consistently delivers.

According to projected models, the Nobu Danang one-bedroom apartment is expected to yield a 3.2 per cent profit margin in its first year (based on a 50 per cent occupancy rate). As operational efficiency improves and occupancy stabilises at 70 per cent, returns are projected to rise to 5.5 per cent by year five.

With an estimated nightly rental rate of VND 5.5 million, cumulative profit after 10 years is forecast to reach 59.1 per cent, equating to total revenue exceeding VND 5 billion. This estimate excludes potential capital appreciation, which is expected to grow in line with the ongoing development of Da Nang — one of Asia’s most dynamic resort destinations.

Yet, the true value of a Nobu Danang one-bedroom apartment transcends financial returns. It lies in the access it provides to a like-minded, elite community — a space where quiet luxury and understated elegance are deeply appreciated. Ownership means more than just a residence, it grants access to a full suite of branded lifestyle services, all rooted in the Nobu philosophy of creating spaces that are 'more liveable than the most liveable places in the world'. This includes everything from 24/7 personal concierge services and a four-season heated pool to the celebrated Nobu cuisine and exclusive, brand-defining experiences.

In a market where financial returns may fluctuate, this enduring sense of community and shared identity represents Nobu Danang’s most valuable and lasting return.

For the elite who have moved beyond conventional material pursuits, the focus is no longer on owning, but on belonging. The Nobu Danang one-bedroom apartment is among the rare offerings that truly deliver this deeper, intangible value to its future owners.

Financial optimisation: Maximising efficiency

Nobu Danang offers flexible payment options, including a plan with 14 staggered instalments leading up to the issuance of the ownership certificate, or an attractive discount of up to 10 per cent for fast-track payment.

Additionally, a special rental commitment programme of 6 per cent per annum for the first two years, followed by a revenue-sharing model from year three, presents a robust financial strategy. This structure makes it easier for investors to access a branded property while maximising operational efficiency from day one.

Contact

Hotline: 0931 713 713

Website: nobudanang.vn

Email: sales@nobudanang.vn