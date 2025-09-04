Nobu Danang: Where elite living meets investment potential in studio apartments

Compact living, global standards

As the first building in Southeast Asia to embody the Nobu lifestyle, Nobu Danang has created a line of innovative studios. This is a new icon for global citizens who value every moment. With a generous 42.2–43 m² of space, significantly larger than the market average of 30–35 m², these limited-edition studios set a new benchmark for luxury branded residences.

The seamless, open-plan design with full-height glass walls and a ceiling height of up to 2.95m creates a fluid visual effect, extending the depth and maximising the space. This modern design standard, combined with a finely tuned aesthetic sensibility, ensures each studio at Nobu Danang is bathed in natural light, enhancing the microclimate and fostering a positive, expansive state of mind.

Inheriting the DNA of the global Nobu brand and meeting the exacting standards of Hollywood stars and world-class billionaires, Nobu Danang is an architectural masterpiece designed to serve the very emotions of living.

For the first time, a studio apartment boasts a spacious 1.5-metre-wide balcony, transforming the transitional space between indoors and nature into an exceptional added value. With enough room for a quiet tea corner or a lush green garden, the balcony becomes a place to recharge, breathe in the sea and sky, and reconnect with yourself after a long day.

Minimalist, luxurious in its tranquillity

Each studio at Nobu Danang is a masterpiece by "starchitect" Clint Nagata of BLINK Design Group, the soul behind exquisite spaces in famous properties across Japan, the Maldives, and Europe. Blending a sophisticated neutral palette with natural materials like sandstone, wood, and linen, the design skillfully modulates light to create a space that is both warm and perfectly aligned with the human circadian rhythm.

Nobu Danang also boasts million-dollar views, preserving a million priceless moments. From the expansive windows, the vibrant city of Danang unfolds before you - the Dragon Bridge gracefully arches over the Han River, fireworks light up the sky, and festivals along the river illuminate the night. This rare and sought-after vista is a one-of-a-kind visual feast, an exclusive privilege of a truly elite lifestyle.

A new benchmark for investment

The Nobu Danang studio is poised to redefine the new generation of investment standards. In a real estate market where flexibility and performance are paramount, this studio becomes an ideal asset: streamlined in size yet generous in its potential for profitable returns and a rich, multi-sensory experience. For truly exceptional individuals, investment isn't just about emotion; it's also about letting the numbers speak for themselves.

Factors like occupancy rates, profitability, and cyclical value appreciation are all carefully considered. Projects with a global influence, such as Nobu, and those with professional, transparent operations are often prioritised for long-term portfolios.

According to Savills data, small apartments in key destinations achieved an average occupancy rate exceeding 80 per cent last year, thanks to their flexibility and more affordable rental prices. This is in contrast to the initial investment, which is 30–50 per cent lower than that of two- or three-bedroom units. At Nobu Danang, this performance is further amplified by its world-class management system and the continuous preference of global celebrities for the Nobu brand.

Based on projected operational models, the Nobu Danang studios are expected to achieve a return on investment (ROI) of approximately 3.7 per cent in the first year, with an average occupancy of 50 per cent. This is projected to increase to over 6 per cent by the fifth year of stable operation (with an occupancy rate of 70 per cent). With a projected rental rate of just VND 3.8 million per night, the cumulative profit after 10 years is estimated to reach 67.3 per cent, equivalent to over VND 3.5 billion in revenue.

Despite its competitive price point, the owner of a Nobu Danang studio can fully indulge in the unlimited, world-class Nobu ecosystem. This includes a suspended, heated rooftop pool, 24/7 concierge service, and even an in-house 'fine dining' experience crafted directly by a Nobu chef. Owners can also touch the pinnacle of luxury at the world's highest beachfront Nobu restaurant or enjoy a glass of wine and a moonlit view at the sky bar, which offers panoramic views of Danang’s sky and sea.

Like a lavish suite in the global Nobu Hotel chain, a Nobu Danang studio holds a proud position, set apart from the crowd—a place where you don't need many things, but everything you have is of the highest standard.

Cash flow optimisation and effective returns

Nobu Danang offers flexible payment options to suit your needs. Choose from a 14-installment plan, spread out until you receive your ownership certificate, or get a discount of up to 10 per cent for a fast-track payment method.

As a bonus, our guaranteed 6 per cent annual rental yield for the first two years, along with a revenue-sharing model from the third year, provides an ideal financial strategy.

This makes it easier for investors to access a branded property while maximising operational efficiency right from the start.

Contact

Hotline: 0931 713 713

Website: nobudanang.vn

Email: sales@nobudanang.vn