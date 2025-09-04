Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Nobu Danang: Where elite living meets investment potential in studio apartments

September 04, 2025 - 08:00
A spirited Hollywood vibe meets a leading vision. Nobu Danang has transformed every square metre of its studio apartments into a personal stage for your aesthetic taste, long-term investment strategy, and exceptional global lifestyle.
A living space that embodies the Nobu DNA is a study in refined minimalism: simple yet proud, and designed to engage all the senses.

Compact living, global standards

As the first building in Southeast Asia to embody the Nobu lifestyle, Nobu Danang has created a line of innovative studios. This is a new icon for global citizens who value every moment. With a generous 42.2–43 m² of space, significantly larger than the market average of 30–35 m², these limited-edition studios set a new benchmark for luxury branded residences.

The seamless, open-plan design with full-height glass walls and a ceiling height of up to 2.95m creates a fluid visual effect, extending the depth and maximising the space. This modern design standard, combined with a finely tuned aesthetic sensibility, ensures each studio at Nobu Danang is bathed in natural light, enhancing the microclimate and fostering a positive, expansive state of mind.

Inheriting the DNA of the global Nobu brand and meeting the exacting standards of Hollywood stars and world-class billionaires, Nobu Danang is an architectural masterpiece designed to serve the very emotions of living.

For the first time, a studio apartment boasts a spacious 1.5-metre-wide balcony, transforming the transitional space between indoors and nature into an exceptional added value. With enough room for a quiet tea corner or a lush green garden, the balcony becomes a place to recharge, breathe in the sea and sky, and reconnect with yourself after a long day.

Minimalist, luxurious in its tranquillity

Each studio at Nobu Danang is a masterpiece by "starchitect" Clint Nagata of BLINK Design Group, the soul behind exquisite spaces in famous properties across Japan, the Maldives, and Europe. Blending a sophisticated neutral palette with natural materials like sandstone, wood, and linen, the design skillfully modulates light to create a space that is both warm and perfectly aligned with the human circadian rhythm.

Nobu Danang also boasts million-dollar views, preserving a million priceless moments. From the expansive windows, the vibrant city of Danang unfolds before you - the Dragon Bridge gracefully arches over the Han River, fireworks light up the sky, and festivals along the river illuminate the night. This rare and sought-after vista is a one-of-a-kind visual feast, an exclusive privilege of a truly elite lifestyle.

A new benchmark for investment

The Nobu Danang studio is poised to redefine the new generation of investment standards. In a real estate market where flexibility and performance are paramount, this studio becomes an ideal asset: streamlined in size yet generous in its potential for profitable returns and a rich, multi-sensory experience. For truly exceptional individuals, investment isn't just about emotion; it's also about letting the numbers speak for themselves.

The Nobu studio is your 'power card', granting you access to the exclusive world of Nobu, where the elite converge and every moment is a privilege.

Factors like occupancy rates, profitability, and cyclical value appreciation are all carefully considered. Projects with a global influence, such as Nobu, and those with professional, transparent operations are often prioritised for long-term portfolios.

According to Savills data, small apartments in key destinations achieved an average occupancy rate exceeding 80 per cent last year, thanks to their flexibility and more affordable rental prices. This is in contrast to the initial investment, which is 30–50 per cent lower than that of two- or three-bedroom units. At Nobu Danang, this performance is further amplified by its world-class management system and the continuous preference of global celebrities for the Nobu brand.

Based on projected operational models, the Nobu Danang studios are expected to achieve a return on investment (ROI) of approximately 3.7 per cent in the first year, with an average occupancy of 50 per cent. This is projected to increase to over 6 per cent by the fifth year of stable operation (with an occupancy rate of 70 per cent). With a projected rental rate of just VND 3.8 million per night, the cumulative profit after 10 years is estimated to reach 67.3 per cent, equivalent to over VND 3.5 billion in revenue.

Despite its competitive price point, the owner of a Nobu Danang studio can fully indulge in the unlimited, world-class Nobu ecosystem. This includes a suspended, heated rooftop pool, 24/7 concierge service, and even an in-house 'fine dining' experience crafted directly by a Nobu chef. Owners can also touch the pinnacle of luxury at the world's highest beachfront Nobu restaurant or enjoy a glass of wine and a moonlit view at the sky bar, which offers panoramic views of Danang’s sky and sea.

Like a lavish suite in the global Nobu Hotel chain, a Nobu Danang studio holds a proud position, set apart from the crowd—a place where you don't need many things, but everything you have is of the highest standard.

Cash flow optimisation and effective returns
Nobu Danang offers flexible payment options to suit your needs. Choose from a 14-installment plan, spread out until you receive your ownership certificate, or get a discount of up to 10 per cent for a fast-track payment method.
As a bonus, our guaranteed 6 per cent annual rental yield for the first two years, along with a revenue-sharing model from the third year, provides an ideal financial strategy.
This makes it easier for investors to access a branded property while maximising operational efficiency right from the start.

Contact

Hotline: 0931 713 713

Website: nobudanang.vn

Email: sales@nobudanang.vn

Brandinfo

Việt Nam–Italy Business Forum 2025: Unlocking opportunities for bilateral cooperation

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Việt Nam, in collaboration with the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) and the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), will host the Italy – Việt Nam Business Forum and Business to Business (B2B) Meetings at the Melia Hanoi Hotel on September 4. The event offers opportunities to access cutting-edge technology and foster bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
Brandinfo

FE CREDIT drives next chapter of Việt Nam’s consumer finance

After more than a decade in Việt Nam’s consumer finance market, FE CREDIT is leading with a bold transformation. The company is advancing product innovation, streamlining operations, and accelerating digitalisation to shape a more professional, transparent, and sustainable financial services landscape.
Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc soars higher with two new Airbus A321CEOs

On the morning of August 19, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) — an airline invested in and developed by Sun Group — simultaneously welcomed two Airbus A321CEOs at Noi Bai International Airport in Hà Nội. This milestone brings the carrier closer to completing its eight-aircraft fleet within 2025, paving the way for ticket sales to begin in October and the inaugural commercial flight expected in November.
Brandinfo

Vân Đồn bets big on Việt Nam’s first homegrown casino complex

QUẢNG NINH — On August 15, the People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province issued Decision No. 3226/QD-UBND, approving Sun Vân Đồn Joint Stock Company — part of Sun Group — as the investor to develop the Vân Đồn Integrated Casino & Tourism Complex, Việt Nam’s first pilot casino complex for domestic players.
Brandinfo

Vietnamese doctor shines at International Conference with X-PERB Protocol

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – At the prestigious international conference in non-surgical aesthetic medicine Merz Aesthetics ELEVATE 2025, Dr To Lan Phuong, founder of Lux Beauty Center, proudly represented Việt Nam with a scientific presentation on her original treatment protocol, X-PERB: The Multi-Layer Skin Regeneration Protocol.

