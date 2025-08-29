Sun Group partners with Canadian firm to develop international-standard aviation academy in Việt Nam

With CAE’s extensive expertise in over 40 countries, the academy will offer international-standard training to young Vietnamese talent in this highly specialised field.

Under the agreement, Sun Group, in partnership with CAE, will develop the Sun Aviation Academy, delivering training programmes built to global benchmarks, tightly integrating theory, practice, and real-world experience.

The academy is expected to become a pioneering model in Việt Nam’s aviation training landscape in terms of training equipment, flight simulation technology, and aviation education solutions. It will serve as a hub where the next generation of Vietnamese professionals can access cutting-edge knowledge, advanced technology, and global perspectives.

CAE, a Canadian icon in aviation training with more than 75 years of experience and a worldwide network of centres, will work with the Sun Aviation Academy to develop an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) programme aligned with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards.

Accordingly, the academy will train pilots, flight attendants, and ground service staff — not only to serve Sun Phu Quoc Airways, but also to position the Sun Aviation Academy as a premier regional aviation training hub, ready to provide highly qualified personnel for the wider industry.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quân, Director of the Sun Aviation Academy, emphasised that CAE’s involvement is a key factor in ensuring the academy rises to international standards.

“Through this cooperation, Sun Group not only aims to train and supply high-quality pilots, flight attendants, and aviation personnel, but also to enhance Việt Nam’s competitiveness in the aviation sector,” said Quân. “This is a strategic step by Sun Group: strengthening our tourism–services–aviation ecosystem while laying a solid foundation for Việt Nam to become both a reliable destination for global airlines and a respected regional training centre for young talents eager to conquer the skies.”

The partnership between Sun Group and CAE not only creates opportunities to develop high-quality aviation human resources, but also marks an important milestone in Việt Nam’s international aviation integration. With CAE’s global expertise and Sun Group’s strategic vision, the Sun Aviation Academy will become an ideal environment for aspiring talent, helping Việt Nam reach new global heights.

Over nearly two decades of growth, Sun Group has become one of Việt Nam’s leading private economic groups, pioneering a comprehensive ecosystem spanning luxury tourism, entertainment, high-end real estate, infrastructure, and finance.

Most recently, Sun Group expanded into aviation with Sun Phu Quoc Airways, completing a seamless ecosystem from the ground to the skies — bringing Việt Nam, especially Phú Quốc, closer to the world.

For students, enrolling at the Sun Aviation Academy offers a distinctive advantage: access not only to international-standard training, but also to assured career opportunities within Sun Group’s aviation ecosystem, particularly with Sun Phu Quoc Airways and Sun Air. This provides graduates with a clear, solid, and world-class career path from day one.

In the first half of 2025, Việt Nam’s aviation industry rebounded strongly, serving 41.3 million passengers, up 10 per cent year-on-year, including 23 million international travellers (up 13 per cent) and 18.4 million domestic passengers (up 7 per cent).

These figures highlight the urgent need for high-quality aviation personnel. Establishing the Sun Aviation Academy with CAE not only demonstrates Sun Group’s long-term commitment to advancing Việt Nam’s aviation services, but also secures a professional training-to-employment pathway for young talent — ensuring a sustainable workforce for the future, serving not only Sun Phu Quoc Airways and Sun Air, but also the broader Vietnamese aviation industry.