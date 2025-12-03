Việt Nam Trade Office in Algeria proactively explores market, expands co-operation opportunities

ALGIERS — As Việt Nam and Algeria have recently upgraded their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Algeria has actively carried out trade promotion activities, explored market demand, and connected businesses from both countries.

At AGRITOUR EXPO 2025 – the premier event for agriculture, industry, and tourism held in Biskra, Algeria, from December 2-4, the trade office on December 2 held direct working sessions with many local enterprises to learn about local regulations and assess demand for products, raw materials, and equipment.

Many Algerian companies expressed interest in cooperating with partners from Asia, including Việt Nam. Shipping companies sought information about Việt Nam’s shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair services for cargo vessels, while packaging and irrigation equipment manufacturers looked for sources of raw materials such as plastic resins and rubber.

Meanwhile, fertiliser producers and distributors were interested in input chemicals and production-line equipment. Several companies in the construction material sector indicated high demand for fire-resistant and waterproof coating materials used for gypsum walls and industrial projects.

Through these direct engagements at the expo, the trade office had the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the market, assess the actual needs of Algerian businesses, and introduce Việt Nam’s export potential in industrial goods, agricultural products, and materials.

These activities are expected to help provide policy recommendations to the Government, promote trade, and support business connections between the two countries in the coming period. — VNS