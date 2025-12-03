Việt Nam, Italy’s northwestern region explore opportunities to strengthen supply chain connectivity

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese representatives joined a forum held in the northern Italian port city of Genoa on December 1–2 to highlight opportunities for strengthening Asia–Europe supply chain connectivity amid shifting global geopolitics, the rise of new economies and the impact of US tariffs.

The event brought together senior Italian officials and diplomatic, financial and business representatives from several Asian countries.

Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi said Italy’s port system had shown resilience through multiple crises, calling for stable, long-term trade partnerships with developing economies.

Genoa Mayor Silvia Salis stressed efforts to deepen ties with export-driven economies such as China, India and Việt Nam to help restore Genoa’s identity as an open, globally oriented trading gateway to Southern Europe. She said the city government would take a proactive role in advancing these linkages.

Speaking on behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, Trade Counsellor Nguyễn Thu Hà said Việt Nam attached great importance to its Strategic Partnership with Italy and stood ready to expand cooperation in logistics, seaports, trade and investment.

She said Vietnam was emerging as a major manufacturing and logistics hub in Southeast Asia, with strong growth prospects. GDP is forecast to exceed US$505 billion this year, while total trade in 2024 reached $786 billion.

Hà added that Việt Nam offers extensive cooperation opportunities through its national logistics strategy 2025–35 and key infrastructure projects, including the North–South Expressway, Long Thành International Airport and new railway lines.

She noted that Genoa, with its special logistics zones and free-trade areas, could become a strategic transit point for Asian goods entering the European market.

The forum reaffirmed Việt ’s growing role in economic cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members, while strengthening Genoa’s position as a leading European logistics hub. — VNA/VNS