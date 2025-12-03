Profit surge in Q3 calls for strategic stock selection: insider

HÀ NỘI — The total market profit for the third quarter of 2025 experienced a remarkable increase of 41.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, marking the strongest growth in recent quarters.

This notable surge in profitability has prompted the firm to identify stocks with stable financial performances and clear growth trajectories according to Mirae Asset.

In its latest report, Mirae Asset highlighted the outstanding growth demonstrated in the Q3 2025 financial results as of October 31.

While the number of sectors witnessing positive net profit growth experienced a decline compared to Q2 2025, the overall growth rate for net profit reached unprecedented levels in recent quarters.

Data from FiinTrade illustrated that the net profit for Q3 2025 outpaced previous increases, including 20.7 per cent in Q1 2024 and 33.6 per cent in Q2 2025. Particularly, the non-financial sector recorded an impressive 48.5 per cent increase in net profits while the financial sector saw a rise of 34.6 per cent.

The report detailed exceptional performance across various industries. For instance, the oil and gas sector surged by 594.7 per cent while automobiles and parts experienced a growth of 291.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, telecommunications and financial services also demonstrated strong increases, reinforcing the economic dynamism in these fields.

On the contrary, the tourism and recreation sector, along with real estate and media, faced significant declines, underscoring the varying fortunes among different industries.

In response to the Q3 results, Mirae Asset has undertaken a thorough filtering process to identify stocks that exhibit stable operations, consistent growth and unique narratives. Current selections encompass segments like insurance, electricity and food which maintain strong stability and growth potential.

In the near term, the public investment sector is positioned as a promising opportunity, with expectations for accelerated disbursement by year-end.

As of October 31, only 51 per cent of the planned public investment had been disbursed. Key projects for the 2026-30 period, including the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng-Lào Cai railway and North-South expressway expansion, are anticipated to create substantial backlogs, enhancing medium-term growth prospects for construction and building material companies.

The environment of low interest rates combined with legal advancements for ongoing projects is also fostering a recovery in the real estate sector.

The recently revised Real Estate Business Law and Construction Law, effective from early 2025, is expected to provide additional momentum for this recovery.

On the other hand, PVC resin prices remain low, at their lowest since 2016. This, combined with expectations of recovery in real estate and public investment, stabilises demand for construction plastics from infrastructure and housing projects, boosting profit margins for companies.

Additionally, a global supply shortage and high rubber prices support the rubber industry, with the average export price in the first 10 months of 2025 reaching US$1,758 per tonne, up 7.4 per cent from last year, benefiting rubber planting companies.

In October 2025, the stock market saw over 310,000 new accounts opened—the highest increase in 14 months—raising the total to 11.3 million, or 11 per cent of the population.

With prospects for market upgrades and securities companies expanding margin lending, growth momentum is expected as the low-interest-rate environment continues to drive money flow from savings to securities. — BIZHUB/VNS