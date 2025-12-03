Bắc Ninh aims to have 15 private firms in Việt Nam’s Top 500 enterprises

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh is accelerating efforts to expand and modernise its private sector, targeting 85,000 enterprises by 2030 while developing a high-quality pool of entrepreneurs, according to Nguyễn Đình Hiếu, Director of the provincial Department of Finance.

The province aims for at least two local firms to join global value chains, 15 private companies to rank among Việt Nam’s 500 largest enterprises, and one to two regional-scale private brands, positioning Bắc Ninh as a hub for internationally integrated businesses.

The private sector is expected to contribute 55–58 per cent of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and 35–40 per cent of local state budget revenue, while creating employment for 84–85 per cent of the workforce. Private investment is hoped to account for 38–40 per cent of total capital in society.

Hiếu noted that Bắc Ninh has adopted a business-centred approach, rolling out a digital governance model with full online disclosure of planning information, investment procedures, and incentive policies. The province is piloting “24-hour and 60 per cent green lanes” for strategic projects to reduce administrative procedure processing time by at least 40 per cent. It plans for 70 per cent of procedures to be fully processed online by 2030.

It also targets top-three rankings nationwide for the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index), and Digital Government Index.

To bolster industrial development, Bắc Ninh is forming inter-sector clusters and innovation centres within industrial parks, setting aside at least 20 hectares in each for high-tech and supporting industries. It is considering a supporting industry development fund to provide credit support, offer loan guarantees, and encourage private investment in such key fields as electronics components, precision engineering, new materials, and green logistics.

Authorities are also enhancing coordination between government agencies, business associations, and foreign investors to help local private firms integrate more deeply into global supply chains. Regular tripartite dialogues will help relevant sides learn about the demand for domestically made materials and components, and resolve bottlenecks. Foreign-invested enterprises are encouraged to share lists of products and services needing suppliers and directly connect with domestic firms.

Bắc Ninh supports firms to go global

By 2030, Bắc Ninh aims for at least 50 private companies to participate directly in supply chains of multinationals, and for at least five large-scale, international standard supporting-industry clusters to be operational.

To cultivate “Go Global” pioneer enterprises, the province has launched a 1,000-firm programme focused on innovation, the digital economy, and the green economy, together with a “Go Global Accelerator” to give support in finance, legal services, and trade promotion so that local businesses can access international markets. It also encourages business households to transition into registered enterprises, targeting at least 1,000 conversions annually, with 30 per cent operating in high-added-value technology and service sectors.

Human resources development is a central priority. Bắc Ninh is strengthening partnerships between schools, businesses, and administration to align training with industry needs. Manpower training and development centres for semiconductor, electronics, digital technology, and green economy sectors will be established in major industrial zones. A scholarship scheme tied to commitments to work at local firms and preferential policies for international experts and engineers will further support high-quality workforce development.

Hiếu said that following the merger of Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang, the newly formed province aimed to become a leading growth engine in the Capital Region and Việt Nam as a whole, and to establish itself as a modern and identity-rich high-tech industrial and service hub. Its economic scale now ranks fifth nationwide.

Bắc Ninh is increasingly positioning itself as a dynamic growth powerhouse of the North and an attractive destination for investors, particularly in smart and green city building, high technology, and semiconductor.

During the first nine months of 2025, the province recorded 5,448 new enterprises, up 25 per cent year-on-year, with registered capital totalling nearly VNĐ94.6 trillion (US$3.58 million). The private sector continued to expand its contribution to GRDP, budget revenue, exports, and job creation. Many new production and service models have also taken shape, particularly in electronics, precision engineering, logistics, e-commerce, and high-tech agriculture. — VNS