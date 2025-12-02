Digital platforms to help Vietnamese cooperatives access European market

CÀ MAU — A workshop on promoting trade with the European market and accelerating technology adoption, innovation and digital transformation among Vietnamese cooperatives was jointly held on Tuesday by the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance and the provincial People’s Committee.

Addressing the event, chairwoman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance Cao Xuân Thu Vân said the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement has created historic opportunities for Vietnamese goods to enter one of the world’s strictest markets.

As the collective economic sector supports millions of livelihoods and acts as a key pillar of the economy, equipping cooperatives with the knowledge and skills needed to enhance competitiveness is essential, she noted.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness, offer technical knowledge and create a digital connection platform to support cooperatives in their integration journey. It also sought to promote a systematic shift in how cooperatives approach the European market and expand the application of science, technology and digital transformation.

Experts from Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany, ministry representatives, agencies, Cà Mau authorities and local cooperatives discussed issues including European agricultural and food market trends, export opportunities for Việt Nam, technical standards and food safety rules, the EU’s environmental tax and carbon reduction policies, social responsibility requirements and technical and customs hurdles for agricultural and food imports.

Hoàng Văn Tú, a representative of Sustainable Food Systems Ireland, said cooperative business models have undergone major changes in recent years – from mainly offering services to engaging directly in production, processing and distribution. However, most cooperatives remain small-scale and face capacity and efficiency constraints.

In the current era of deeper global integration, cooperatives need a strong push to pursue “dual transformation” – green transition coupled with digitalisation – to renew themselves and capture new opportunities, he said.

Huỳnh Chí Nguyện, vice chairman of the Cà Mau People’s Committee, said the province now has 609 cooperatives with more than 34,800 members and over 12,200 jobs created. Despite this growth, securing stable export markets, especially in the high-standard EU market, remains a major challenge.

He added that the workshop provided cooperative leaders with in-depth information, practical experience and effective technological and digital solutions that can optimise production, strengthen quality management and enhance competitiveness, supporting the province’s goal of achieving double-digit growth in the coming years. — VNA/VNS