VIB receives JP Morgan’s 2025 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award

Representatives from JP Morgan and VIB pose for a photo. — Photos courtesy of VIB

HCM CITY — Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) has been honored by JP Morgan with the “2025 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award” for achieving a 99.94 per cent straight-through processing (STP) rate in international payment transactions.

Presented late last week, the award recognises VIB’s outstanding operational performance in international payments, trade finance, and foreign exchange trading. According to JP Morgan, the bank’s high STP rate helps businesses and individual customers reduce processing time, minimise errors, and optimise cross-border transaction costs.

A leading partner in global transaction banking

The US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award is an annual accolade granted by JP Morgan to financial institutions around the world, based on transaction volume and the quality of fully automated end-to-end processing. The award serves as a key benchmark for assessing efficiency, accuracy, and the level of standardisation in international payment operations.

JP Morgan representatives praised VIB for consistently ranking among the top banks globally in payment quality. “This recognition reflects VIB’s strong achievements and reinforces our continued collaboration to deliver innovative solutions that enhance transaction efficiency and support global trade,” said Shibu Thomas, APAC Head of Global Clearing Product Solution Specialists at JP Morgan.

This recognition not only highlights VIB’s efforts and commitment to delivering high-quality services to its customers, but also underscores the bank’s adherence to international banking standards, its advanced technological infrastructure, and the strong expertise of its operations team.

Along with this award, VIB has also received multiple international accolades in 2025 from organisations such as Euromoney, Global Brands Magazine, Global Business Outlook, and Boston Brand, acknowledging the bank’s efforts in developing technology-driven products and services.

Elevating transaction banking service experience

VIB offers diverse Transaction Banking solutions.

As Việt Nam’s financial system shifts toward quality-driven growth, competition is increasingly centreed on a bank’s ability to serve the full customer value chain. Against this backdrop, transaction banking has emerged as one of VIB’s strategic pillars, linking customers’ daily business activities with the bank’s operational strengths. This approach not only supports seamless transactions but also creates opportunities for businesses to optimize cash flow and improve overall financial management efficiency.

VIB has introduced a suite of advanced products and solutions to enhance transaction banking and support customers in managing cash flow, working capital, and operating costs more effectively. Key initiatives include:

• Payment and cash flow management solutions: These tools enable proactive cash control, capital optimisation, efficient loan utilisation, and transparent internal financial oversight.

• Integrated system solutions: Through technologies such as API Banking, ERP connectivity, payment gateways, eKYC, digital onboarding, and real-time transaction management, VIB helps businesses improve process efficiency and reduce transaction expenses.

Together, these solutions have transformed VIB’s transaction banking services into a comprehensive financial ecosystem, empowering businesses to streamline cash flow, strengthen governance, and align seamlessly with international standards.

With the ambition to become “the trusted partner for corporates and financial institutions,” VIB continues to strengthen its reputation and build strategic partnerships across all areas of financial management. This direction not only serves as a key driver of the bank’s growth strategy but also reflects a significant step toward its vision of becoming the most innovative and customer-centric bank in Việt Nam. — VNS