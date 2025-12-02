Việt Nam to increase electricity imports from Laos, China

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam plans to import 9,360 – 12,1000MW of electricity from Laos and China in the next five years, more than five times higher than current levels, to meet rapidly increasing demand as the country aims for double-digit economic growth.

Việt Nam currently imports around 1,600MW of power from Laos and 550MW from China, accounting for nearly 2.4 per cent of the country’s total capacity, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường from the Institute of Energy said.

By 2030, imported electricity is expected to make up for about 4-5.1 per cent of total capacity, while imports could be ramped up earlier or increased further to meet rising demand in the north, according to Cường.

Imports from Laos are projected to reach 8,000MW over the next five years, which would be transmitted through four 500kV lines and eight 220kV lines between the two countries.

Việt Nam is also studying options to import an additional 3,000MW from China via the transmission systems in Lào Cai or Quảng Ninh.

Cường said that imports should not exceed 10 per cent of the peak demand capacity to ensure system safety.

Under the revised power development plan (PDP8), total electricity production and imports are expected to reach 560.4 – 625 billion kWh by 2030 to meet the power demand for an average GDP growth rate of 10 per cent per year.

It is estimated that Việt Nam needs US$136.3 billion for investment in power generation and transmission infrastructure through 2030 and an additional $569.1 billion by 2050.

Chairman of Việt Nam Electricity Đặng Hoàng An said that Việt Nam’s power system has reached nearly 90,000MW in capacity, ranking second in Southeast Asia and 23rd in the world.

He noted that Việt Nam’s power system has a complicated structure, with an increasing share of renewable energy, which is difficult to predict.

To address challenges, priority should be given to energy storage solutions, especially battery energy storage systems and fast-start generation sources, An said.

In addition, Việt Nam needs to accelerate investment in high voltage direct current transmission to enable long-distance and stable power transmission with less dependence on weather conditions. — VNS