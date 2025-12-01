President of Việt Nam, Sultan of Brunei vow to double trade soon during talks

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường held talks in Hà Nội on Monday with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, who is on a three-day state visit to Việt Nam through Tuesday.

The talks, held right after the welcome ceremony hosted by President Cường, saw the Vietnamese leader hail the great significance of the visit which, he said, will inject fresh momentum into the Việt Nam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership, making it more substantive and effective for the development and prosperity of both nations.

Congratulating Brunei on its socio-economic achievements, especially the fruitful implementation of its long-term development vision Wawasan 2035, which has elevated the country’s global and regional standing, the President affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to and seeks to further boost cooperation with Brunei.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah commended Việt Nam’s development achievements and its outstanding diplomatic successes over the recent past.

Sharing Brunei’s development orientations, including a focus on artificial intelligence, green economy, and circular economy, he reaffirmed his commitment to developing the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership more practically and effectively across various areas.

On the occasion, he also extended heartfelt condolences to the Vietnamese people, particularly those in the central provinces recently hit by severe flooding.

Both leaders noted with satisfaction the strong and stable development of bilateral ties, particularly since the 2019 upgrade to a Comprehensive Partnership. Political and diplomatic relations have been increasingly consolidated through regular all-level visits and meetings across all channels, alongside the productive bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and the smooth progress of the 2023–27 Plan of Action.

National defence and security ties remain a highlight, with close collaboration between armed forces, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral defence forums, especially within ASEAN and ASEAN-Plus mechanisms. Economic cooperation has expanded robustly, with bilateral trade reaching the US$500 million target ahead of schedule. Collaboration in agriculture, energy, education–training, and people-to-people exchanges has also seen strides.

Looking ahead, the two leaders agreed to enhance the effectiveness of the Comprehensive Partnership by increasing high-level and all-level exchanges, strengthening engagement across state, government, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels to reinforce political trust and mutual understanding. They also agreed to continue the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation mechanism, and ensure the effective delivery of the Việt Nam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership Plan of Action for 2023–27.

Recognising the countries' untapped economic potential, they agreed to work towards doubling trade as soon as possible by boosting trade and investment promotion measures, linking businesses, sharing market insights, and expanding ties into sectors like digital economy, green transition, and circular economy.

Việt Nam welcomed Bruneian investment in the International Financial Centre, infrastructure, energy, tourism, and services, while Brunei agreed to offer expertise in the Halal industry, mutual recognition of Halal certification, and support for Việt Nam’s Halal projects.

Both sides pledged to continue facilitating Vietnamese companies' provision of oil and gas services, as well as participation in oil and gas exploration in Brunei. They encouraged Bruneian firms to take part in similar activities in Việt Nam.

Amidst numerous regional challenges, they underlined the importance of defence and security ties, agreeing to share experience and expand cooperation in fighting organised crimes such as drug and human trafficking, illegal migration, terrorism, cybercrime, and money laundering.

The Sultan congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội and confirmed Brunei’s intention to ratify the treaty soon to speed its entry into force.

The leaders said maritime cooperation is a crucial area needing enhancement in the time ahead. They welcomed the signing of two memoranda of understanding – one on fisheries cooperation and another on using a hotline for sharing information on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, promising swift implementation, expanded dialogue, information sharing, and joint action to ensure maritime safety and security.

They also vowed to broaden education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people links to foster mutual understanding, thus helping comprehensively foster bilateral relations.

On global and regional issues, they spoke highly of the close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly at the UN and ASEAN. They agreed on the need to uphold ASEAN solidarity and unity and work together with other ASEAN members to help maintain regional peace, stability, and development.

The Sultan voiced Brunei’s backing for Việt Nam’s upcoming roles as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026 and host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2027.

On the East Sea issue, both host and guest pledged to uphold and promote peace, security, stability, safety, and the freedom of navigation and overflight. They urged all parties to exercise self-restraint, avoid threats or the use of force, fully respect diplomatic and legal processes, and resolve disputes peacefully in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On the occasion, the Sultan invited President Cường to pay a state visit to Brunei at a mutually convenient time. The host accepted and reciprocated with an invitation for the Sultan to attend the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Việt Nam.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on the visit's outcomes and signed three agreements covering maritime, fisheries, and anti-IUU fishing collaboration. — VNA/VNS