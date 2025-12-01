VPBank launches spending challenge with over VNĐ11 billion in rewards

HÀ NỘI — VPBank has rolled out an exclusive spending challenge on its VPBank NEO app for credit cardholders, offering attractive e-voucher rewards worth a total of more than VNĐ11 billion (US$416,000).

Every customer can earn gifts and access a wide range of year-end shopping, dining and travel offers.

To encourage greater card usage during the peak festive season, the bank is introducing a personalised spending challenge for all VPBank credit cardholders, running until February 28, 2026.

The programme uses spending data to tailor individual targets for each user. Whether customers fall into lower- or higher-spending groups, all cardholders have the chance to earn e-vouchers worth up to VNĐ300,000 upon completing their challenge. The reward mechanism is designed to be seamless and transparent: customers can track their real-time progress on VPBank NEO, monitor completed transactions, see the remaining amount needed and receive their rewards instantly once they hit the target. A large e-voucher inventory ensures smooth and uninterrupted redemption.

Building on spending behaviour, VPBank has also diversified its challenge categories in line with modern payment habits such as online transactions, Tap&Pay (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, VP Pay) and payments for mobility services like Be and Metro rail. Each spending experience becomes an opportunity to earn rewards, further enhancing convenience for customers in an increasingly digital lifestyle.

E-vouchers can be redeemed immediately after completing the challenge across hundreds of major brands. Customers can shop on Shopee, Tiki or Grab; book rides and food delivery via Be and Grab; or use their vouchers at leading supermarket chains including Aeon Mall, WinMart, Go&BigC and Bách Hóa Xanh. Popular F&B brands such as Highlands Coffee, Katinat, Phúc Long, Starbucks and Pizza 4P’s are also included alongside major electronics retailers and reputable fashion, beauty, jewellery, bookstore and pharmacy chains.

Along with the spending challenge, VPBank is offering a rich lineup of year-end promotions. Cardholders can enjoy deals from more than 100 major brands at Vincom and Takashimaya, as well as leading distributors such as ACFC and DAFC. Festive offers extend to more than 800 dining, travel and entertainment locations, featuring partners such as Highlands Coffee, Vietnam Airlines, Agoda and over 40 Michelin-recognised restaurants.

VPBank continues to strengthen its leading position in consumer finance, recording personal credit card spending of more than VNĐ90 trillion - nearly 20 per cent of the national total - in the first half of 2025. The number of newly issued cards and active users also saw strong growth, surpassing 1.7 million cards. The bank says the performance reflects the effectiveness of its long-term retail strategy and its sustained investment in consumer finance, one of its key business pillars. — VNS