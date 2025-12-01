VPBank launches rewarding super earnings promotion for Tết 2026

HÀ NỘI — VPBank is giving customers a chance to boost their savings as the Year of the Horse 2026 approaches with its nationwide promotion "Earn More for Tết – Ride into the Year of the Horse with Prosperity".

The initiative rewards individual customers who use the bank’s Premier Super Earnings product and grow their current-account balances.

Running until February 28, 2026, the programme is designed to make the most of customers’ idle funds. The Premier Super Earnings, a flagship feature on the VPBank NEO app, offers an attractive annual return of up to 4.5 per cent – significantly higher than standard current accounts.

Fully activated and managed via the VPBank NEO app, the product requires no branch visits and gives customers complete flexibility. Funds can be deposited or withdrawn at any time with no fixed term, making it ideal during the Tết season when spending rises but customers still want to earn returns on available funds.

To celebrate Lunar New Year, VPBank is introducing the "Earn More for Tết – Ride into the Year of the Horse with Prosperity" promotion specifically for users of Premier Super Earnings – a smart financial solution offering both profitability and liquidity, helping customers step into the new year with confidence and prosperity.

The promotion features a lucky draw with total prizes valued at VNĐ3.7 billion. Two draws will take place on January 12, 2026 and March 3, 2026. Customers stand a chance to win valuable rewards, including one tael of 999.9 gold, ten chỉ of 999.9 gold, iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB devices, and a range of travel and shopping e-vouchers.

To participate, customers must activate the Premier Super Earnings feature. Each new customer who activates and completes their first successful transaction during the programme period will receive three lucky-draw entries. Additional entries will be awarded based on the customer’s monthly average balance growth in their current account and Premier Super Earnings balance, with allocation tailored to their customer segment.

Customers who do not win prizes in the two main draws will still have the opportunity to receive LynkiD point vouchers worth up to 1.2 million points each, prioritised for those with the highest number of entries until the prize pool is exhausted.

A VPBank representative, said: “The ‘Earn More for Tết – Ride into the Year of the Horse with Prosperity’ programme not only encourages smarter financial management but also spreads festive cheer with thousands of valuable gifts totalling VNĐ3.7 billion. This is our way of expressing gratitude to customers who continue to trust and accompany VPBank, reaffirming our leading position in delivering superior financial solutions that address real market needs.”

The Premier Super Earnings feature on VPBank NEO is positioned as a versatile solution for the holiday season, offering returns, convenience and liquidity so customers can enjoy a fulfilling reunion while keeping their finances optimised.

For more details, customers can visit: Sinhloidontet.vpbank.com.vn. — VNS