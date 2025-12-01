NAPAS, Mastercard, and Payoo launch promotional campaign to boost contactless payments

HCM CITY — The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), in collaboration with Mastercard and the payment platform Payoo, on December 1 launched the nationwide promotion programme to meet the rising consumer demand during the vibrant year-end shopping season.

With a total budget of over VNĐ14 billion (US$531,000), the 'Tap Now, Feel the Wow' campaign spans more than 5,500 retail locations across Việt Nam, contributing to the growth of cashless payment habits and encouraging broader adoption of contactless transactions.

The campaign is designed to further encourage the nationwide shift towards cashless payments. Running from November 2025 through the first quarter of 2026, the joint promotion coincides with major shopping periods such as Black Friday, Christmas, New Year and Lunar New Year.

The initiative aims to meet the growing year-end consumer demand during peak seasons while motivating customers to take advantage of attractive cashless payment incentives. NAPAS and Mastercard cardholders can enjoy discounts of up to 15 per cent or fixed-amount reductions of up to VNĐ200,000 per transaction, depending on the participating merchant.

The programme is implemented not only in major shopping malls but also across supermarkets, food and beverage chains, pharmacies, consumer electronics retailers, and general retail networks. It covers more than 5,500 outlets from leading brands such as AEON Citimart, AEON Malls, FamilyMart, FPT Shop, Gong Cha, Haidilao, McDonald’s, Ministop, and TH true mart.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam, cashless payments continued to grow strongly in the first nine months of 2025. Compared with the same period in 2024, the total number of transactions increased by 43.3 per cent, and the total transaction value rose by 24.2 per cent.

This campaign marks the third consecutive year that NAPAS, Mastercard, and Payoo have jointly launched a nationwide promotion to stimulate consumer spending and drive growth in contactless payments.

In parallel, the three organisations continue to dedicate efforts to the 'Tap to Share, Give Hope' social initiative, which focuses on women’s health and well-being. The programme will provide free cancer screening for 2,010 underprivileged women in HCM City and Hà Nội, reaffirming the shared commitment to social responsibility, community health awareness, and support for vulnerable women. — VNS