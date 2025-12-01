HÀ NỘI — The first tunnel boring machine (TBM) deployed in central Hà Nội has completed its historic passage through four underground stations of the Nhổn-Hà Nội Station urban railway project, reaching station S12 on December 1.

The milestone marks the completion of nearly four kilometres of tunnelling beneath some of the capital's most densely built and historically sensitive areas.

TBM1, known as "Thần Tốc" (or lightning speed), began its drive from station S9 (Kim Mã) on July 30, 2024, before sequentially passing S10 (Cát Linh) on March 7, S11 (Văn Miếu) on July 28, and completing its final breakthrough at S12 (Hà Nội Station).

According to project data, the machine installed 1,720 concrete tunnel segments along the route, operating under strict engineering and environmental safety standards.

"This is a historic milestone, not only marking the completion of the first underground tunnel section but also demonstrating the unrelenting commitment of our engineers and project teams," said Nguyễn Bá Sơn, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB).

He added that support from the city government, donors, contractors, and residents is the foundation that enabled today's achievement.

The breakthrough marks the first time Hà Nội has deployed a TBM through the urban core, an area characterised by layered technical infrastructure, heritage structures, and high-density residential blocks.

The construction consortium Hyundai–Ghella (HGU) highlighted the technical complexity of the drive.

Project Director Park Young Ill noted that Hà Nội's geology and surface structures required "extremely cautious and scientific preparation," adding that experts from major international tunnelling projects were mobilised to ensure compliance with global safety requirements.

"The successful experience with TBM1 is a strong foundation for our confidence in TBM2," he said.

The capital' infrastructure development needs were also underscored by Lê Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Finance.

Global trends show cities exceeding two million people must establish urban rail systems as the backbone of public transport, he said.

With Hà Nội's population now over eight million, he said, building a metro network is urgent to curb private vehicle dependence and create new urban development spaces.

Hiếu noted that Hà Nội plans to expand its metro network to 200 kilometres by 2030 — including 70 kilometres of underground rail, requiring an estimated investment of VNĐ1.4 quadrillion (US$53.1 billion).

The city is preparing mechanisms to mobilise non-public capital through transparent investment promotion and a digital investment map system. Transit-Orientated Development (TOD) models around metro stations are expected to generate additional land value to reinvest in future lines. — BIZHUB/VNS