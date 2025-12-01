Vietnam Grand Sale 2025 officially launched

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) officially launched the national trade promotion programme – Vietnam Grand Sale 2025 in Hà Nội on Monday.

The programme will run from December 1 to January 18, 2026, covering the peak shopping period before the New Year and the Lunar New Year (Tết), with nationwide participation.

The most notable feature of the programme is that all traders and businesses from all economic sectors are allowed to offer discounts of up to 100 per cent on goods and services instead of the usual 50 per cent limit under regular regulations.

Võ Nguyên Phong, Director of Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, shared that Hà Nội is honoured to be one of the first localities to respond to the programme.

The national promotion month was a very practical activity to boost the consumption of Vietnamese goods, support businesses in recovery and production expansion, and contribute to achieving the GDP growth target of over 8 per cent this year, added Phong.

Hà Nội's promotion month has mobilised over 1,500 businesses and 1,000 sales points, with more than 50,000 direct shoppers and millions of online transactions recorded.

Retail sales revenue has increased by 150-200 per cent, with many sectors like electronics, fashion, and home appliances seeing up to 300 per cent growth during promotional hours. — VNS