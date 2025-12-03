Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam’s richest tycoons climb global wealth rankings as stocks rally

December 03, 2025 - 10:25
Vượng now holds an estimated $24.7 billion, ranking 92nd globally and becoming the second-richest person in Southeast Asia.

 

Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng’s wealth jumped $1.2 billion on December 2, placing him among the top five global gainers of the day. — Photo vietnamplus.vn 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s two richest billionaires saw their net worth surge as a market rally has prolonged, according to Forbes’ real-time data.

The benchmark VN-Index rose nearly 1 per cent to over 1,717 on Tuesday – its fifth rising session, with liquidity reaching nearly VNĐ22.4 trillion (US$862 million), up more than VNĐ1.3 trillion from the previous session. 

Forbes data showed that Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng’s wealth jumped $1.2 billion on December 2, placing him among the top five global gainers of the day. The increase came as VIC shares rose 1.89 per cent to VNĐ275,000 ($10.58), lifting Vingroup’s market capitalisation to more than VNĐ1 quadrillion ($38.5 billion) – the only Vietnamese firm above that threshold.

Vượng now holds an estimated $24.7 billion, ranking 92nd globally and becoming the second-richest person in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, founder and chairman of Barito Pacific, a major energy and petrochemicals conglomerate who has $42 billion.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo also saw a sharp increase in her assets, which rose $233 million to nearly $5 billion, driven by gains in VJC shares, which jumped 6.87 per cent to VNĐ217,900. Shares of HDBank, where she serves as Vice Chairwoman, also rose 1.6 per cent.

 

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo climbed to 830th on Forbes’ global billionaire list. — Photo vietnamplus.vn 

Thảo climbed to 830th on Forbes’ global billionaire list. Her rising net worth follows Sovico’s recent divestment of more than 65 million HDBank shares worth over VNĐ1.9 trillion to meet ownership limits under the 2024 Law on Credit Institutions.

Việt Nam currently has five US-dollar billionaires recognised by Forbes: Phạm Nhật Vượng, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Trần Đình Long of Hoa Phat Group ($2.7 billion), Hồ Hùng Anh of Techcombank ($2.3 billion) and Nguyễn Đăng Quang of Masan Group ($1.1 billion), with a combined net worth of $35.7 billion. — VNS

 

