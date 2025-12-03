Germany’s Tübingen Academic Orchestra to perform in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Germany’s Tübingen Academic Orchestra will perform at the concert A Rhapsody of Two Worlds to be held at Hồ Gươm Opera House in Hà Nội on the evenings of December 20 and 21.

The event will be hosted by the Việt Nam Classical Music Association, with the support of the Tübingen Academic Orchestra, the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, the Hồ Gươm Opera House, and Taekwang Group.

The two-night concert will feature the Tübingen Academic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Philipp Amelung, alongside Professor–guitarist Đặng Ngọc Long and pianist Nguyễn Việt Trung. Guest performers include young violinist Đỗ Phương Nhi and cellist Trần Hồng Nhung.

According to the organisers, the cultural event is of special significance as it not only marks the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Germany diplomatic relations (1975–2025) but also promotes an image of a modern and integrated Việt Nam, and underscores the role of the arts in fostering people-to-people diplomacy.

Guitarist Long, who lives and works in Berlin, is one of Việt Nam's most prominent classical guitarists on the international stage. He currently serves as Director of the music school Berlin–Gesundbrunnen and Chair of the Artistic Council of the International Guitar Competition and Festival Berlin. He is also the first Vietnamese artist to have a music competition in Germany named after him: the LONG-Wettbewerb für Sologitarre (Long Solo Guitar Competition).

During this return to Việt Nam, Long will perform Tổ khúc Kiều (Suite Kiều), his acclaimed, strongly Vietnamese-themed composition, together with the Tübingen Academic Orchestra. The work has been selected by numerous orchestras and artists in Germany and is expected to be a compelling emotional highlight for Vietnamese classical music audiences.

Amelung is regarded as one of the most versatile and influential German conductors of his generation. He is also the founder of several respected choirs and arts festivals.

Founded in 1957, the Tübingen Academic Orchestra (Tübinger Kammerorchester) is one of Germany’s respected orchestras, noted for its commitment to cultural exchange and nurturing young talent. It has undertaken more than 70 tours to over 90 countries and territories, and regularly appears at renowned international festivals. — VNA/VNS