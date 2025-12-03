Quảng Trị reveals 2026 tourism development plan

QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị is poised for a tourism renaissance in 2026, characterised by a rich blend of cultural and historical depth, along with the promotion of its natural potential and scenic landscapes.

During a recent meeting with various departments involved in tourism development, Nguyễn Văn Phương, Secretary of the Quảng Trị Provincial Party Committee, stressed the need to create and position a new brand for Quảng Trị tourism.

He emphasised the importance of developing catchy slogans and messages to attract visitors. He also highlighted the necessity of focusing on urban planning and construction to create an appealing urban area that draws tourists.

Phương assigned the Department of Finance the task of developing a plan to address slow-progressing projects, particularly in tourism, to free up resources and facilitate development.

Regarding proposals and plans for tourism in 2026, Phương urged the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with other related sectors, to concentrate on investment projects, including those not funded by the budget.

He stressed the importance of prioritising projects based on their potential, investing in capable stakeholders and maintaining an open and transparent investment environment. Promoting tourism should be viewed as the collective responsibility of the entire political system.

Additionally, it is essential to actively invite and connect through avenues such as conferences and seminars, as well as hosting tourism events within the province. Efforts should focus on showcasing destination strengths, developing community tourism and enhancing transport infrastructure to strengthen the Quảng Trị tourism brand.

Đặng Đông Hà, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, reported that in the first 11 months of 2025, the province welcomed over 9.1 million tourists, marking a 17.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

International visitors numbered around 426,500, a rise of 42.8 per cent, with total tourism revenue estimated at VNĐ10,569 billion, reflecting a 35.6 per cent increase.

For 2025, the total number of tourists is projected to reach about 9.6 million, with international arrivals expected to remain the same at 426,500.

As of October 2025, Quảng Trị Province boasts 780 tourist accommodations, offering approximately 12,000 rooms. The province is home to 87 travel service businesses, comprised of 50 domestic and 37 international agencies, along with representative offices of major Vietnamese travel companies.

Looking forward to 2026, Quảng Trị aims to welcome 10.5 million visitors, including around 500,000 international tourists, with a total revenue target of VNĐ12,075 billion (US $457.7 million). VNS