Fashion showcase opens Miss Cosmo 2025 journey in Huế

HUẾ — The Miss Cosmo 2025 campaign officially got underway on December 2 with a vibrant fashion showcase, Hello Cosmo From Việt Nam Season 2, staged at the iconic Ngọ Môn (Noon Gate) of the Imperial City in Huế.

The show is among the flagship events of Visit Việt Nam Year 2025, themed Huế – Ancient Capital, New Horizons.

At the heart of the show was the Lê Thanh Hòa Fall – Winter 2025 collection, a striking fusion of heritage and contemporary creativity. Inspired by Huế’s serene landscapes and deep-rooted cultural legacy, the collection transforms the city’s refined beauty into modern silhouettes and intricate detailing. It serves not only as an artistic statement but also as a tribute to Huế’s resilience, humanity, and pride.

With premium fabrics and precision craftsmanship, the designer delivered a polished and high-impact runway experience, one expected to remain a standout moment of Miss Cosmo 2025.

Blending fashion, heritage, and modern music, the event was designed to leave a lasting impression on contestants and audiences alike, helping showcase Huế’s unique cultural identity and Việt Nam's broader creative energy to the world.

This year’s Miss Cosmo competition carries the theme “Rising Dragon”, offering contestants a multilayered journey into Việt Nam's culture, history and traditions, while spotlighting messages of compassion and community. Huế serves as the first stop for nearly 80 contestants from around the globe who will take part in cultural exchanges, runway events, heritage tours, and the official sash ceremony. The programme in Huế also includes the “Hello Cosmo From Việt Nam” Season 2 show and the much-anticipated Best in Swimsuit segment.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Bình, Standing Vice Chairman of the Huế city People’s Committee, 2025 marks the second time Huế has hosted Visit Việt Nam Year since 2012. With a packed calendar of events, the central city aims to showcase its cultural and historical assets, attract investment, and cultivate new tourism offerings.

Partnering with Miss Cosmo 2025, he said, provides a valuable opportunity to promote a youthful, dynamic, and forward-looking image of Huế, delivering a strong boost to the city’s tourism industry and drawing more international visitors. — VNA/VNS