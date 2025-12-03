Over 100 ethnic minorities gather for Việt Nam's 2026 New Year celebrations

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has kicked off a month-long series of New Year 2026 celebrations at the National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội's suburban Đoài Phương Commune, drawing more than 100 ethnic minorities nationwide.

The celebrations will run through January 4, 2026, according to the Department of Ethnic Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

December’s centerpiece is a showcase of Cơ Tu heritage from the central city of Đà Nẵng, featuring immersive cultural experiences. At the Cơ Tu Village space, artisans will stage the Prơ ngooch brotherhood ritual, a centuries-old ceremony for settling disputes and reinforcing inter-village solidarity, alongside ceremonial toasts, folk singing, and festive displays of folklore and performing arts.

A cultural exchange will spotlight Cơ Tu folk songs, musical instrument performances, and the iconic “Tân tung Da dá” dance. Xơ Đăng, Tà Ôi, Ba Na, and Gia Rai communities now living in the village will join in, fostering intercultural connection and showcasing their respective traditions.

Visitors can taste Cơ Tu cuisine and explore traditional stilt-house architecture while artisans demonstrate signature dishes and drinks. Hands-on activities include preparing bamboo-tube rice (cơm lam), grilled meats, buffalo-horn cakes, and learning to play gongs and drums, as well as joining folk dances led by local practitioners.

A flagship event is the 2026 New Year Market Fair, which recreates the vibrant atmosphere of a northern highland bazaar. Running from January 1-4, the market will feature 40 stalls selling regional specialties, handicrafts, and experiential activities that capture the communal excitement of ethnic groups preparing for Tết (Lunar New Year holidays).

Standouts include northwestern staples such as thắng cố (horse meat stew), multicoloured sticky rice, corn wine, and grilled dishes, plus the “Colours of the Highland Market” exhibition, live brocade weaving, basketry demonstrations, and traditional games like bamboo dancing, còn throwing, stilt walking, and shuttlecock kicking.

Adding new flavour are Khơ Mú and Mông groups from Huổi Một Commune in the northern province of Sơn La, who will perform Mông khèn leaf instrument music, folk songs, and dances. On January 3, the Khơ Mú will reenact their harvest prayer ritual, a key spiritual ceremony expressing gratitude to the heaven and prayers for prosperity.

Early-year activities will also feature cooking demonstrations of five-colour sticky rice (xôi ngũ sắc), a symbolic New Year dish whose natural hues represent the five elements and cosmic harmony, with visitors invited to help prepare and taste it.

In the northern ethnic village zone, Tày and Nùng artists will play the tính lute and perform then singing, while Mông groups present khen dances and Mường ensembles strike gongs. Visitors can join folk games, including ném pao (pao throwing) and stilt walking competitions, and sample smoked buffalo and pork.

The Central Highlands area will host gong and lithophone ensembles, T’rưng bamboo xylophone performances, and displays of weaving and basketry. Music-and-dance shows titled “Joy of the New Year” and “Highland New Year Festivities” are scheduled, alongside a full reenactment of a traditional Central Highlands wedding, complete with betrothal rites and ceremonial gifts of bronze bracelets, straw liquor, and livestock. — VNA/VNS