Việt Nam’s first and only affordable art fair returns to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Over 400 artworks of more than 200 artists are on display at an exhibition entitled Art For You in the capital city of Hà Nội.

Lasting until December 7, the exhibition, which is organised by Manzi Art Space and Work Room Four and in its 18th edition, continues to uphold its position as Việt Nam’s only affordable art fair.

This year’s edition takes place inside Manzi’s historic French villa at 14 Phan Huy Ích.

Founded 11 years ago, Art For You was created as a sustainable mechanism to support artists while generating resources for the operation of independent art spaces in Hà Nội. Artworks are priced between US$25 and $1,800, expanding access to a wide audience, from beginners to long-time collectors.

The core objective of the programme remains unchanged: to generate stable income for Vietnamese artists, sustain the operations of independent art spaces, and broaden Việt Nam’s art-loving community.

“Art For You seeks to dismantle the notion that galleries and art collecting are reserved for the elite, while creating an engaging opportunity for art lovers to find works they truly enjoy or simply to discover new artists and new pieces. What we do is share art with the public,” said Vũ Ngọc Trâm, co-founder of Manzi.

Each edition presents a diverse selection of works – from sketches and illustrations to photography and paintings – reflecting a broad picture of Vietnamese contemporary art.

“We aim to create a democratic art space, where the focus stays on the quality of the work rather than just the name of the artist,” said Claire Driscoll, founder of Work Room Four.

Art For You has long shifted the spotlight away from only well-known names, widening the lens to emphasise the quality of the artworks and the diversity of Việt Nam's artistic community, including emerging artists. The fair also offers the public the chance to discover works by established artists at specially reduced prices available only during the event.

“Through this model, we are also able to sustain Manzi’s art programmes: from exhibitions and artist residencies to performance art, film screenings, and talks. Most of Manzi’s activities operate on a non-profit basis, so Art For You has become an essential resource that allows us to continue running our work, supporting artists, and strengthening the independent art ecosystem. Revenue from sold artworks is reinvested to cover costs and to further enable artists to continue their practice,” said Vũ Ngọc Trâm.

Manzi Art Space was founded in 2012 as an independent art space with a café, bar, gallery, and art shop, and has since hosted a range of public-facing activities including exhibitions, talks, workshops, screenings, and dance performances.

Work Room Four, established in 2013 by designers Claire Driscoll and Dorian Gibb, operates as a multidisciplinary design studio and gallery working across art, education, and curatorial projects. – VNS