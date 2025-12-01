Laos marks 50th National Day with Việt Nam friendship cultural programme

VIENTIANE — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975 – December 2, 2025), the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Cultural Programme was held on Sunday at the Lao National Cultural Palace in Vientiane.

Key attendees included Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and numerous senior Lao leaders alongside Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm and many locals.

Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket highlighted the event's role in educating youth about the revolutionary spirit and achievements of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

The programme featured performances by Lao artists and Vietnamese guests, celebrating President Kaysone Phomvihane and showcasing Laos' transformation while preserving its cultural identity.

Elements of traditional and modern art reflected the deep-rooted friendship and co-operation between Laos and Việt Nam, creating an emotionally resonant experience. VNS