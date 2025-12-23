Chirsmas spirit lights up HCM City streets

HCM CITY — HCM City is buzzing with Christmas cheer as locals and tourists flock to famous spots to celebrate.

As night falls, crowds gather at iconic landmarks to take photos and hang out.

The Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral in Sài Gòn Ward, currently under restoration, is draped in a one-thousand-kilometre LED system that is lit from 6:45pm to 11pm, while photos and videos of it flood social media.

In recent days, its surrounding areas have been packed even before sunset as everyone tries to secure the perfect spot to watch the lights switch on.

From there, it is just a few steps to other decorated spots like the Central Post Office, Book Street and Diamond Plaza.

At the plaza, visitors can take photos, shop and enjoy the city view, including a view of the entire cathedral from the rooftop.

Other malls and cafes in the city centre and on the Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian plaza are also decorated and embracing the festive spirit.

Nguyễn Thảo My, a student in HCM City, said she heads to Nguyễn Huệ every Christmas to take photos with her friends.

"The atmosphere here is lively and crowded but not overwhelming. You can find a beautiful photo spot no matter where you stand."

Trần Minh Hoàng, an office worker living in the City, said he usually spends time after work strolling around the city centre with friends to soak up the festive atmosphere.

"The city is being decorated more beautifully every year.”

The Catholic neighbourhood on Phạm Thế Hiển Street in District 8 sees houses and churches decorated with Christmas themes like the Nativity, lights, trees, and even fake snow.

Sáng Nghiệp, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the local church set up its Nativity theme in early December.

"Even in the small alleys, people are busy decorating with lights and snowflakes.

"Visitors come here every day to take photos, not just on weekends."

Among the visitors were Tâm and his family, HCM City locals who visit every year.

He said he was surprised by the huge crowds, even before Christmas.

But the crowds make it fun and lively, he added.— VNS