Month-long event with diverse activities held to celebrate New Year

HÀ NỘI — A number of interesting activities will be organised in December and January to welcome the New Year at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

More than 100 people from 16 ethnic groups from 11 localities such as Thái Nguyên, Hà Nội, Phú Thọ, Huế, Khánh Hòa, and Cần Thơ will join the event.

According to the Authority of Ethnic Cultures (VAEC) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the activities beginning on December 1 are selected, practical, unique, rich and attractive, and will be carried out by cultural working groups.

The highlighted activity of the month will be the customs and traditions of the Cơ Tu people from Đà Nẵng City with the Pro Ngooch (twinning ceremony) which will be reenacted on December 7.

The ceremony is to maintain increasingly good and united relationships among people, helping each other develop the economy, reduce poverty and maintain security, politics and cultural exchange. At the same time, it also contributes to creating great solidarity in the community.

Also on December 7, a music and dance show entitled 'Sound of the Great Forest' will be held.

Artists and artisans will take part in cultural and folk performances, introducing songs, musical instruments and traditional dance tân tung da dá (a dance dedicated to the God) of the Cơ Tu.

A space for traditional cuisine will also be set up to widely introduce their typical dishes to the wider community on December 6-7.

Along with the special programme of the Cơ Tu, there are many other activities of the Xơ Đăng, Tà Ôi, Ba Na and Gia Rai people which are organised each day at the village.

On the weekends of December 13-14 and 20-21, a Wild Sunflower Colours programme will be held featuring music, songs, dances and folk games of the ethnic groups from the Central Highlands.

Another attractive activity is the introduction of the year-end reunion meal on December 28. Different dishes usually eaten during the holidays and Tết will be introduced, expressing the beauty of traditional culinary culture and offering best wishes for a prosperous new year.

Notably, a wedding of the Central Highlands ethnic people will be recreated on January 1, 2026, with many rituals, such as the engagement and wedding ceremony, taking place with traditional gifts such as bronze bracelets and rice wine given to the bride and groom.

The reenactment of the Harvest Prayer Ceremony of the Khmu ethnic group from Sơn La Province will take place on January 3, with a demonstration of the process of cooking five-colour sticky rice and decorating sticky rice trays by ethnic groups in the North.

One of the most anticipated activities will be the traditional highland market from January 1-4 with a combination of market atmosphere, folk songs, folk games, local cuisine and products, and traditional crafts such as brocade weaving, scarf embroidery and knitting.

Other activities will feature then singing and tính instrument performances of the Tày and Nùng people; khèn playing and dancing of the Mông; gong performances of the Mường; xòe dance of the Thái; and rô băm and rom vong dances of the Khmer. VNS