Exhibition strengthens archival cooperation between Việt Nam and China

HÀ NỘI — Selected documents, records and photographs from archival agencies in Việt Nam and China are on display in Hà Nội, honouring the traditional relationship between the two countries.

The exhibit is organised by the Việt Nam State Records and Archives Department, the China National Archives Administration, news agencies from both countries and other relevant bodies.

Each document tells a story through historical records, reviving memories of the past while also strengthening the social and emotional bonds between both peoples.

These materials serve as authentic evidence highlighting key milestones, cooperative journeys and major achievements in bilateral relations since the two countries officially established diplomatic ties.

At the exhibition opening ceremony on November 26, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cao Huy said: "The event carries profound political, diplomatic and professional significance, taking place as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and continue strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership."

Held by the archives department of Việt Nam in cooperation with the National Archives Administration of China, the exhibition honours the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China, which were established on January 18, 1950.

These documents are evidence of history, according to Deputy Head of the Chinese National Archives Administration Lin Zhenyi.

"The exhibition highlights the friendship between the two countries and reflects periods of exchanges and mutual support across various fields since the establishment of diplomatic ties," Lin said.

"Viewing these materials evokes historical memories, reminding people of the proud years of solidarity between the two nations. They also reinforce the founding spirit of bilateral relations and inspire both sides to continue moving forward together as they reach new milestones."

The exhibition features three parts: Laying the Foundation of Friendship, Cooperation and Development, and Looking Toward the Future.

Documents, photos and materials on display are the result of dedicated, meticulous and collaborative efforts by experts from both countries, according to Đặng Thanh Tùng, director of the archives department of Việt Nam.

Each item was carefully selected and thoroughly cross-checked to ensure authenticity, historical value and the effective delivery of its message to viewers.

This reflects not only professional rigour, but also the sincere cooperation, responsibility and mutual respect shared by the two archival agencies throughout the preparation of the exhibition. — VNS