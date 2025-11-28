Việt Nam Heritage Photo Awards 2025 launched

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Heritage Photo Awards 2025 took place at Tôn Đức Thắng Museum in HCM City, marking the 20th anniversary of Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day.

The event was organised by Việt Nam Heritage Magazine, the city Cultural Heritage Association and the Gen Zi Sản Communication Group from FPT University.

Under the theme Chạm Di Sản – Cảm Chất Riêng (Touch the Heritage – Feel the Distinct Identity), the contest received 1,034 entries from 203 photographers nationwide, featuring diverse portrayals of tangible and intangible heritage, landscapes and cultural identity across all regions of Việt Nam.

A total of 81 outstanding photos were chosen for exhibition, while more than 30 works were honoured in two categories: the Gen Z Award and the Open Category for photographers of all ages.

The youngest finalist was born in 2009 and the oldest in 1952, reflecting strong intergenerational passion for cultural preservation.

Gen Zi Sản played a key role in communication activities, helping to spread heritage values to the youth community in a modern and engaging way.

The exhibition runs at Tôn Đức Thắng Museum from November 22 to 30, 2025, offering the public a vibrant journey through Việt Nam’s cultural heritage. — VNS