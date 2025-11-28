Hà Nội welcomes 30.94 million visitors in 11 months

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has welcomed 30.94 million visitors in the past 11 months, an increase of 22.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the capital's Department of Tourism, international tourists numbered 7.09 million, marking a 25.2 per cent increase over the previous year. This influx has led to total tourism revenue reaching VNĐ120.6 trillion (US$4.5 billion), a rise of 20.7 per cent from the same timeframe in 2024.

In November alone, the city attracted 2.5 million visitors, up 14.7 per cent from the previous year. International visitors numbered 851,100, reflecting a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, while domestic tourists were estimated at 1.65 million, up 10 per cent.

Currently, Hà Nội boasts 3,761 accommodation establishments with more than 71,000 rooms. Among these, 85 hotels are ranked from one to five stars, enhancing service quality and catering to diverse tourist needs. A comprehensive service system, including 58 establishments offering dining, shopping, entertainment, and healthcare services, is continuously being improved to provide tourists an enhanced experience.

Building on these successes, Hà Nội plans to roll out a range of promotional and advertising activities in December. The Hà Nội Department of Tourism aims to organise events to stimulate demand and attract more visitors, such as the Hà Nội Craft Village and Street Food and Tourism Festival in 2025.

The department will also collaborate with local people's committees to develop tourism products focused on agriculture and rural experiences, night tourism, golf tourism, and community tourism that highlights traditional cultural values.

For 2025, Hà Nội is targeting 31 million visitors, including 7.5 million international tourists, which would account for over 30 per cent of Việt Nam's total international visitor goal of 25 million. Projected revenue is expected to reach VNĐ130 trillion. VNS