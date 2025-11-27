Mưa Đỏ sweeps awards at national film festival

HCM CITY — Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), a war epic inspired by the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel in 1972 and produced by the People’s Army Cinema, won multiple awards at the 24th Việt Nam Film Festival.

The movie, directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền and scripted by veteran novelist Chu Lai, was granted the Golden Lotus Award for Best Feature Film at the awards ceremony held in HCM City last night.

When receiving the awards, Huyền expressed her gratitude to the producer and the crew for their dedication to the tough campaign called Mưa Đỏ.

She shared that, “We would like to send thanks to the audience for keeping our beautiful dream alive. We want to dedicate this award to the fallen heroes and martyrs so that we can have this day.”

Mưa Đỏ was also awarded Best Supporting Actor for Phương Nam, Best Sound, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

The movie depicts a brutal battle that became a symbol of resilience and the yearning for liberation and independence. The story also describes the human side of war: longing for family, friendships forged in the trenches and quiet moments of hope amid destruction.

The film, released in August, set a record with VNĐ700 billion (US$26.6 million) in revenue, making it the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time.

Mưa Đỏ is eligible to be in a list of submissions to the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

Another war-themed movie, Địa Đạo - Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark), released in April, received the Silver Lotus award for Best Feature Film, together with Best Score and Best Cinematography.

The film, written and directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên and produced by HK Film, is set in 1967 in the south of Việt Nam when the Operation Cedar Falls begins. It was the second large-scale operation in the US strategic counter-offensive into the 'iron triangle' of Bến Súc - Củ Chi - Bến Cát.

Hàm Trần won the Best Director for Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked), the first Vietnamese film to explore the theme of hijacking, a co-production of the People’s Public Security Cinema and private studio Galaxy Group.

The real-life-inspired thriller, released in September, depicts a hijacking in 1978 by an armed terrorist group led by Long. It highlights the immense courage of the cabin crew and air marshals who risk their lives to ensure the safety of passengers and the flight.

The movie also helped Bảo Định, a new face in the industry, win the Best Supporting Actor.

Tuấn Trần, who plays a barber who left his mother with Alzheimer's disease for his spouse in Korea in Mang Mẹ Đi Bỏ (Leaving Mom), a Việt Nam-Korea joint production by Sidus and Tễu Entertainment, was awarded Best Leading Actor.

Meanwhile, Phương Anh Đào and Hồng Đào, who are featured in the movie Mai, were named Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

This year’s festival gave two Golden Lotus awards for Best Animated Film, naming Trạng Quỳnh Nhí: Truyền Thuyết Kim Ngưu (Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu) produced by the Alpha Animation Studio, and Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (Cricket: Adventure to Muddy Hamlet), produced by CinePlus Joint Stock Company.

The Golden Lotus Award for a science film was given to Bụi Mịn – Hiểm Hoạ Lơ Lửng (Fine Dust – Hanging Danger), produced by National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio.

The Golden Lotus Awards for documentary film were handed to Tỉnh Thức và Hoá Giải (Awakening and Reconciliation) by People’s Army Cinema and Người Giữ Hồn Di Sản (Keeper of Heritage) by the Việt Nam Centre for Cinema, Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The 24th Việt Nam Film Festival was co-organised by the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the HCM City People’s Committee from November 21-25, while commemorating 55 years of the Việt Nam Film Festival (1970–2025).

This year’s event featured 144 films from 42 units. 87 films competed for awards, including 16 feature films, 36 documentaries, 14 science films and 21 animated movies.

The festival also honoured HCM City, officially recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Film, marking a proud milestone for both the city and Vietnamese cinema.— OVN/VNS