Vietnamese culture showcased in Laos through annual tea party

VIENTIANE – Vietnamese culture and cuisine were highlighted at an annual tea party hosted by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vientiane on November 25.

Organised by the ministry’s Women’s Association, the event brought together female diplomats, and wives of diplomatic staff and representatives of diplomatic corps and international organisations in Laos.

The booth of the Vietnamese Embassy, themed 80 Years of Vietnamese Diplomacy: Peace and Development, featured images reflecting Việt Nam’s people, culture and development achievements. The display also emphasised the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. Việt Nam's art performances left a strong impression, delivering emotional, memorable moments for the audience.

Indonesian Ambassador to Laos Grata Endah Werdaningtyas applauded the Vietnamese performances, describing them as a harmonious blend of acting and music that effectively conveyed emotion. She said the chosen theme reflected a dynamic, innovative Việt Nam with a growing regional presence.

As an active ASEAN member, Việt Nam continues contributing to regional cohesion and shared progress, she noted, adding that the Embassy’s practical activities further enhance cooperation in the ASEAN community.

Việt Nam’s culinary booth also drew attention with traditional dishes such as nem nướng (grilled spring rolls), bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings with pork and shrimp), chè bưởi (sweet soup made from pomelo pulp, coconut and mung bean), along with a five-fruit tray featuring artistically carved fruit. The showcase aimed to promote the richness of Vietnamese cuisine to international friends.

US Ambassador to Laos Heather Variava, who lived and worked in Việt Nam for three years, said she remains deeply fond of Vietnamese cuisine and was pleased to see dishes and the traditional áo dài vividly presented at the event. She praised the Vietnamese booth for its thoughtful preparation, attractive display and diverse culinary offerings.

The tea party is held annually, serving as a platform for female diplomats, and wives of diplomats and representatives of diplomatic corps and international organisations in Laos to share experiences, foster solidarity, and popularise their countries' identities. — VNA/VNS