Việt Nam photo, handicraft exhibition opens in US

WASHINGTON — A photo and handicraft exhibition showcasing Việt Nam's culture and the Việt Nam – US relations opened in Washington DC on November 24, celebrating 30 years of the two countries' diplomatic ties and contributing to mutual understanding between their peoples.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng underscored that the exhibition reflects the spirit of cultural diplomacy, one of the three pillars of Việt Nam’s foreign policy alongside political and economic diplomacy.

Sustainable international relations, he noted, are not built solely on trade agreements or diplomatic exchanges, but also through people-to-people ties, mutual understanding, and cultural engagement.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, the US Department of State’s US – ASEAN Centre, Arizona State University, and the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, the event features photographs capturing milestones in bilateral relations over the past three decades, as well as traditional handicrafts representing Việt Nam’s 4,000-year cultural heritage.

The exhibits highlight key developments in the bilateral partnership, introduce Việt Nam's scenic landscapes and cultural diversity, and reflect the craftsmanship, creativity, and enduring resilience of Vietnamese culture through centuries of changes.

The exhibition is part of a series of events commemorating three major anniversaries of Việt Nam in 2025: 30 years of diplomatic ties with the US, 50 years of the national reunification, and 80 years of the National Day. These milestones serve as opportunities to reflect on the special journey of the two nations, grounded in mutual respect and a commitment to peace and prosperity, according to Ambassador Dũng.

He appreciated the US partners, cultural institutions, and the artists, photographers, and artisans whose works are displayed, acknowledging their efforts in preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural traditions.

In response to the call from Party and State leaders to support communities affected by recent storms and flooding, he also appealed for international assistance to help central localities recover from severe damage.

The exhibition runs from November 24 to 25, and will continue at The Ven at Embassy Row on November 26–27. —VNA/VNS