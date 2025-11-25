Việt Nam remains preferred destination for Russian tourists

HÀ NỘI — Despite recent unfavourable weather conditions in several Vietnamese localities, Russian travel companies reported no cancellations or reductions in tour bookings to Việt Nam, indicating that the country remains a highly attractive destination for Russian holidaymakers.

According to One Click Travel, which serves a large number of clients vacationing in Nha Trang, the situation in the city centre remains stable, with tourism infrastructure operating normally and accommodation facilities continuing to receive guests. Short-term flooding affected some suburban residential areas, but tourist zones were largely unaffected.

One Click Travel General Director Anara Uralova noted that it has made necessary adjustments to sightseeing schedules for safety and convenience. Some excursions were temporarily rescheduled or replaced with alternative routes. While travellers preparing to depart have raised questions about recent floods in Nha Trang, there have been no significant disruptions or mass cancellations.

Artur Muradyan, CEO of Space Travel, said weather conditions have had limited impact on resort operations. Besides the traditionally popular Nha Trang, Russian tourists are also shifting part of their winter travel demand to other destinations such as Phú Quốc and Phan Thiết.

Andrey Podkolzin, Head of Public Relations at ITM Group, observed that although floods affected beaches in areas stretching from Nha Trang to Phú Yên and Quy Nhơn, damage to hotels and resorts was not severe. Local authorities and tourism operators are accelerating beach clean-up efforts to welcome visitors as soon as possible.

Earlier reports by the Russian Travel Industry Association (RTI) ranked Việt Nam among the top destinations for package tour sales in 2025. Many well-known hotels have already been fully booked for the New Year holiday.

Data from the Border Guard Department under Russia’s Federal Security Service showed that tourist arrivals from Russia to Việt Nam reached 153,000 in the first nine months of 2025, five times higher than the number of 20,600 recorded in the same period last year. — VNA/VNS