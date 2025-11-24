Digital heritage experience launched at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám

HÀ NỘI — A new digital heritage product offering visitors an interactive way to explore traditional culture through advanced technology was introduced at Hà Nội’s iconic Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature complex) on November 23.

Entitled Việt Nam Diệu Sử, the Made-in-Việt Nam product applies augmented reality (AR) combined with artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate historical scenes within the real space of the heritage site.

The technology enables visitors to move from passive observation to active interaction, providing a more vivid and intuitive understanding of Việt Nam’s cultural values.

The launch is part of activities marking Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day 2025, conveying the message of preserving heritage through technology and linking past and future. By integrating modern technology with traditional cultural elements, the initiative aims to invigorate heritage tourism and attract younger generations, who play a central role in safeguarding and promoting national heritage.

Following the launch, visitors can experience the application at three AR points arranged in front of the Nhà Thầy Đồ area.

The experiences include a traditional village classroom, scenes of candidates preparing for imperial examinations, and a re-creation of the ceremonial homecoming of newly recognised scholars. Each AR point is equipped with interactive devices, allowing visitors to explore the content directly onsite or download the application for free use on personal devices.

Director of the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám Lê Xuân Kiều affirmed that the new digital product reflects efforts to bring heritage closer to the public, especially young people, by offering a more dynamic approach to cultural education. The project is also expected to become a tool for the complex to convey the story of Việt Nam’s scholarly traditions through a contemporary medium, paving the way for further technology-based initiatives in heritage preservation.

International partners participating in the event noted that the use of AR and AI helps bridge generations and eras, enabling visitors to interact with lifelike representations of historical figures and better understand the experiences of scholars in the past. These digital engagements are expected to deepen public appreciation of Việt Nam’s long-standing learning traditions and the enduring spirit of lifelong education. —VNA/VNS