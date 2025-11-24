Story of the stone plateau region told through rock music

TUYÊN QUANG — A concert called Rock – The Spirit of Stone will take place on December 6 in the northern province of Tuyên Quang, telling the story of life, resilience and the culture of the Đồng Văn stone plateaus through rock music.

The director of the concert, artist Ánh Tuyết, said the music night would be held on an outdoor stage in a Mông ethnic village, where the natural rocky valley will serve as an impressive backdrop.

The stage ihas been crafted to make the most of the local terrain, incorporating dynamic light effects to provide a multi-sensory experience, where music blends with the pristine landscape and the vibrant colours of the mountain people's culture.

According to Tuyết, the programme will take visitors into an immersive artistic space connected in two parts. Part one traces a journey emerging from stone, growing and maturing alongside it, while part two represents the rhythm and aspiration of the people from the mountainous areas.

"This will be the first time that the story of the lives of people in the stone plateau region is told through rock music," she noted.

Music meets the mountains

The concert will gather renowned rock bands and contemporary performing artists, particularly those with hits reflecting contemporary folk styles and the culture of the stone plateau region, such as rock icons Ngũ Cung, singer Phương Thanh, the bands Mủn Gỗ and Ciggarats, along with dancers from Hà Nội and HCM City.

Along with modern music, the programme adds depth with the melodies of traditional ethnic instruments such as the Mông panpipe and the đàn môi (jaw harp), creating an atmospheric fusion of traditional and contemporary music that mirrors the rugged yet poetic character of the plateau.

Rock – The Spirit of Stone is expected to attract between 1,500 and 2,000 audience members, including both domestic and international tourists, local residents as well as rock music enthusiasts.

The Rock Your Body dance competition, open to individuals and dance troupes from across the country, will also be held alongside the concert. It combines freestyle street dance with elements of highland culture.

The final round of the competition is set to unfold on the outdoor rocky stage, where urban dance harmonises with ethnic sounds, creating a striking performance atmosphere.

“In the northern frontier region of the nation, where the Đồng Văn stone plateau – recognised by UNESCO as a Global Geopark – lies, ethnic communities have faced countless difficulties and challenges to survive and preserve every inch of their border land,” said Lại Quốc Tình, chairman of the Tuyên Quang Tourism Association.

“During times of war and turmoil, they displayed resilience with the motto ‘live anchored to the stone to fight invaders, die transformed into immortal stone’. In peacetime, as they implement the reform policies of the Party and State, they have come to realise that they must live upon the stone, escape poverty from the stone and even create prosperity from the stone.”

Tình noted: “Their resilient spirit, unwavering will and indomitable courage resonate with the essence and identity of rock music. This is also the reason why the show Rock – The Spirit of Stone has been conceived: to allow the audience to experience the life, determination and the long-standing spirit of overcoming challenges of the communities in the Đồng Văn stone plateau."

“Beyond a musical night, the concert stands as a cultural tourism product, a narrative about the beauty of nature and the people of the highlands depicted through music," Tình said, adding: "It is a highlight designed promote Tuyên Quang as a vibrant, youthful destination rich in ethnic cultural heritage, fostering sustainable experiential tourism in the highlands. — VNS