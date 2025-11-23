Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Large collection of Vietnamese currency notes on display in HCM City

November 23, 2025 - 22:10
Cash, coin, credit notes and vouchers are on display in an exhibition "Vietnamese Currency - A Journey through the Flow of National History" in HCM City.

 

Many people visit the exhibition "Vietnamese Currency – A Journey through the Flow of National History" in the first day of opening on November 22 in HCM City. — Photos courtesy of orgnaisers

HCM CITY — Cash, coin, credit notes and vouchers are on display in an exhibition "Vietnamese Currency – A Journey through the Flow of National History" in HCM City.

It is the first time that a collection of large volume of Vietnamese currency introduced to the public at the  State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV - Region 2), 8 Võ Văn Kiệt Street, Sài Gòn Ward.

Deputy Governor of the SBV Phạm Tiến Dũng said: "The exhibition not only contributes to reflecting the history of struggle, construction and development of the country through the journey of Vietnamese currency, but is also an opportunity to educate about tradition, arouse pride and responsibility of each cadre, civil servant and employee of the banking sector."

An introduce of Việt Nam's currency circulation.

Meanwhile Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of HCM City's People's Committee, said it was a meaningful activity that tell people about contributions of generations of banking industry in the cause of protecting, building and developing the country.

More than 1,500 artifacts, dated from 1875 till now, which is associated with each stage of the country's development will tell stories of the country's currency circulation.

The exhibition includes groups of artefacts ranging from Indochina currency; financial banknotes – "President Hồ" banknotes (1945-54); banknotes of the SBV in three periods from 1951 to 1975; 1975 to 1978; and from 1975 till now.

Banknotes of Việt Nam.

In a digital space, with a touch screen interaction, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the SBV's headquarters at 49 Lý Thái Tổ, Hoàn Kiếm Ward, through the "Tradition of the State Bank of Việt Nam" and visit the "80 years of achievements of the State Bank of Việt Nam" exhibition that took place at the National Exposition Centre in Hà Nội.

A digital corner in the exhibition.

According to Trần Thị Ngọc Liên, SBV Region 2's deputy director, the exhibition aimed to give viewers a look back at the nation's history through a special material: the story of money.

Each banknote, coin, promissory note or voucher reflected the economic and social life, historical context and cultural values ​​of each period.

She said many artifacts had special value, being historical "witnesses" reflecting economic changes and the process of building the Vietnamese financial and banking system over the past century.

Liên expected to welcome not only collectors and researchers but also people interested in the finance and banking sector, as well as young people who love national culture and history.

Banknotes of different periods of Việt Nam's financial and baking industry.

“Banknote is not only a means of circulation but also a 'poster' to promote major topics such as 'fighting illiteracy' and 'connecting 54 ethnic groups'," said Huỳnh Tấn Thành who had his collection in the exhibition.

"I hope the display help people better understand the history of nation building, resistance, and founding of our ancestors and be proud of the hardships we have overcome.”

The exhibition is free to attend every weekend for people over 14 years old until the end of April, 2026. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Quảng Ninh hosts first-ever Việt Nam Travel Day

The inaugural Việt Nam Travel Day reflects the strong determination of the Việt Nam Tourism Association and Quảng Ninh to realise the Government’s 2025 growth targets. The event aims to renew mindset and action in Việt Nam’s travel sector, fostering its role as a pioneer in developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector.
Life & Style

Building a greener future for tourism

Việt Nam is stepping up its efforts to build a sustainable tourism industry - one that protects nature, celebrates local culture and supports communities. At the GMS Sustainable Tourism Conference in Ninh Bình, the country joined regional partners to share experiences and explore new pathways for greener, more responsible travel across the Greater Mekong Subregion.
Life & Style

Strings of passion

Artist Trần Được from HCM City is spreading the love for puppetry through a free class for children of all ages. This is where students get to practice the art and learn to embrace Vietnamese culture and tradition. Every lesson full of laughter, vibrant music and fun activities. Through his class, Được hopes to bring string puppetry closer to more young people.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom