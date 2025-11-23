Large collection of Vietnamese currency notes on display in HCM City

HCM CITY — Cash, coin, credit notes and vouchers are on display in an exhibition "Vietnamese Currency – A Journey through the Flow of National History" in HCM City.

It is the first time that a collection of large volume of Vietnamese currency introduced to the public at the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV - Region 2), 8 Võ Văn Kiệt Street, Sài Gòn Ward.

Deputy Governor of the SBV Phạm Tiến Dũng said: "The exhibition not only contributes to reflecting the history of struggle, construction and development of the country through the journey of Vietnamese currency, but is also an opportunity to educate about tradition, arouse pride and responsibility of each cadre, civil servant and employee of the banking sector."

Meanwhile Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of HCM City's People's Committee, said it was a meaningful activity that tell people about contributions of generations of banking industry in the cause of protecting, building and developing the country.

More than 1,500 artifacts, dated from 1875 till now, which is associated with each stage of the country's development will tell stories of the country's currency circulation.

The exhibition includes groups of artefacts ranging from Indochina currency; financial banknotes – "President Hồ" banknotes (1945-54); banknotes of the SBV in three periods from 1951 to 1975; 1975 to 1978; and from 1975 till now.

In a digital space, with a touch screen interaction, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the SBV's headquarters at 49 Lý Thái Tổ, Hoàn Kiếm Ward, through the "Tradition of the State Bank of Việt Nam" and visit the "80 years of achievements of the State Bank of Việt Nam" exhibition that took place at the National Exposition Centre in Hà Nội.

According to Trần Thị Ngọc Liên, SBV Region 2's deputy director, the exhibition aimed to give viewers a look back at the nation's history through a special material: the story of money.

Each banknote, coin, promissory note or voucher reflected the economic and social life, historical context and cultural values ​​of each period.

She said many artifacts had special value, being historical "witnesses" reflecting economic changes and the process of building the Vietnamese financial and banking system over the past century.

Liên expected to welcome not only collectors and researchers but also people interested in the finance and banking sector, as well as young people who love national culture and history.

“Banknote is not only a means of circulation but also a 'poster' to promote major topics such as 'fighting illiteracy' and 'connecting 54 ethnic groups'," said Huỳnh Tấn Thành who had his collection in the exhibition.

"I hope the display help people better understand the history of nation building, resistance, and founding of our ancestors and be proud of the hardships we have overcome.”

The exhibition is free to attend every weekend for people over 14 years old until the end of April, 2026. — VNS