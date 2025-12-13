Vietnamese film 'Red Rain' has its international premiere in Paris

PARIS — The international premiere of Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) at Pathé Palace marked the closing of the Vietnamese Film Week, titled 'Journey of Light' in Paris, France.

Adapted from the novel by Chu Lai, who also wrote the screenplay, the film draws inspiration from the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972.

Set during a pivotal moment when the liberation forces of the Việt Nam People’s Army reclaimed Quảng Trị Province, once the temporary dividing line between North and South, the story depicts the counteroffensive launched by the army of the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by US military aid, in an effort to retake the citadel and influence peace negotiations.

The film offers a humanistic view of soldiers from the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by the US, portraying them as individuals with families awaiting their return.

Red Rain has stormed into the history books as Việt Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time, with VNĐ700 billion (nearly US$26.5 million) in revenue.

It has been selected to represent Việt Nam in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

Director Đặng Thái Huyền, representing the film crew, said: "What the film depicts about the 81 days and nights at the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel is only a small part compared to the brutal reality of war."

"We are proud to have made Red Rain and brought the film on such a long journey. Above all, we wish to express our deepest gratitude to the audience, thank you for the applause, the tears, the empathy and encouragement, from Việt Nam to Paris today."

Kim Chi, whose husband is a war veteran who fought in Quảng Trị between 1972 and 1975, shared: "We feel very fortunate to attend the Vietnamese Film Week in Paris and to watch a film that brought back memories of what my husband went through during the Quảng Trị battles. When we returned home that evening, he sat down and began recounting his wartime memories, breaking into tears."

"Every time he tells the story, he cries, remembering his comrades, those who stayed behind in Quảng Trị and never returned," she added.

Aché Ahmat Moustapha, sociologist and filmmaker, said after watching the film: "What struck me first was the film's artistic value. But beyond that, it is the message of peace in the ending, peace formed after immense suffering. The film shows that despite so much loss, there were still people who sat down at the negotiating table, through the Geneva and Paris Agreements, to bring peace back."

"I was also deeply moved by the courage of the Vietnamese army. The message the film conveys is truly powerful," she added.

Alain-Cyril Barioz, Professor of History and Geography in Paris, said: "The film closes with a highly symbolic final image, the girl’s scarf, torn between two officers, forms the shape of the letter S."

"This ending gives viewers the necessary distance to reflect on a deeply moving story that binds the men to the woman, and at the same time binds a group of people together."

The screening of Red Rain, followed by an audience Q&A, brought an energetic week to a close, one that gathered numerous artists, filmmakers, French and European partners and more than 6,000 attendees from France and nearly 20 countries worldwide.

The film week is co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and AVSE Global, under the patronage of the Embassy of Việt Nam in France.

Phạm Thị Kim Yến, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Việt Nam in France, emphasised: "This film week is not merely a screening programme, but a journey, an invitation for audiences to explore and rediscover Việt Nam's landscapes, people, dreams and challenges through the lenses of filmmakers. Each film, each discussion and every artist encounter is an opportunity to celebrate the creativity, resilience and spirit of Việt Nam." — VNS