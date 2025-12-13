Contemporary art museum in Phú Thọ: a rendezvous for art lovers

PHÚ THỌ — Visitors to the northern province of Phú Thọ can immerse themselves in folk art found in ancient religious buildings while also exploring contemporary works through a diverse array of exhibits at the Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum.

Located amid the pine forest by Đại Lải Lake, the museum houses about 130 artworks from 17 countries. With a rich collection by both domestic and international artists, it is recognised as a premier destination of regional significance.

According to artist, researcher and art critic Nguyễn Quân, the Art in the Forest project, the predecessor of the Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum, has effectively addressed a common issue faced by both developed and developing countries: achieving harmony between economy, culture and artistic creativity.

"That's a challenging problem. I agree with the comments from Kwok Kian Chow, the former director of the Singapore Art Museum. Five years ago, he evaluated the Flamingo Museum as one of the best art spaces in Southeast Asia that he was aware of," the researcher said.

He added that Phú Thọ’s contemporary art museum was establishing its position and stature through the quality of its collection and exhibitions. This process combines innovative creation with the development of new heritage, requiring both cultural expertise and enthusiasm to achieve.

The chairman of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association, painter Lương Xuân Đoàn, commented that most investments in the art system were currently only modest and superficial. Businesses primarily focus on economic benefits, but the Flamingo Group proactively and confidently invests a significant amount in the arts.

"This is a very special success and serves as a model for other corporations to be encouraged. We need investors like this for the arts to develop, rather than solely relying on government funding," he added.

According to him, the Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum possesses a valuable artistic resource, 130 artworks that represent innovation in contemporary Vietnamese art, especially with contributions from both local and international artists.

Art in nature

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Art in the Forest project, eight new large-scale artworks have been added to the museum's collection. This series continues the criterion of harmonious integration with the forest's natural surroundings.

Along the pathways are vibrant works in various styles, all united by a spirit of positivity and a focus on benevolence.

One notable piece is a sculpture titled Ok Bạn (Don't Worry) by artist Phạm Đình Tiến, featuring one hand making an OK gesture while the other is outstretched to welcome those taking photos.

"From the forests, the green trees and the fresh atmosphere around Đại Lải Lake, I envisioned my work as a companion to the pine trees here," said the artist.

Inspired by a friend who often wears flip-flops and lives by the belief that everything will be alright, Tiến said: “In life, we sometimes cannot grasp all of nature's wonders. At times, we need a touch of luck to find peace of mind in our lives.”

Another work, Chân Dung Của Rỗng (Phật Đương Đại) (Portrait of Emptiness (Contemporary Buddha)) by artist Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm, creates a variety of striking visual effects.

Inspired by Buddhist philosophy and personal observations through a ceramic vase, the artist cut the vase in half to reveal its emptiness. The design includes an additional base to form a seated figure in a lotus position, with multiple layers cut along its length.

"When viewed head-on, the artwork appears transparent, seemingly disappearing and blending into its surroundings," the artist said. Through this, he conveys the message that true happiness and peace with oneself also translate into harmony with the world around us.

Alongside works by Vietnamese artists, visitors to the Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum can admire pieces by artists from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Canada, France, Spain and other countries.

The museum is open to all visitors free of charge. Guests can also choose to stay at the Flamingo Đại Lải Resort, which allowing them to experience art in nature while exploring the beauty of Phú Thọ Province.

Numerous tours of the museum are available for various age groups, including students.

"When I reflect on these matters in relation to the context of our country's art in the past and present, I cannot help but feel excited about a near future where a generation is accustomed to viewing, playing and growing up in the presence of contemporary sculptures," said curator Linh Lê of Á Space, an independent non-profit art space and a community of art practitioners engaged in experimental practices.

"And perhaps in that future, there will be a blueprint like Art in the Forest, which will gradually provide more spaces and opportunities for contemporary sculpture to be present in public life in Vietnam." — VNS