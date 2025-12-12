Phở Week in Europe 2025 celebrates Việt Nam's culinary icon

BRUSSELS — Communities across Europe are celebrating Việt Nam’s most iconic dish – phở – in honour of Vietnamese Phở Day (12 December) through a variety of activities during Phở week that takes place from December 8-14.

The culinary event features over 230 restaurants, eateries, and culinary businesses, working together in promoting phở and Vietnamese cuisine both on social media and at their business locations.

Those taking part are from 21 European countries, Japan and Việt Nam. This marks the first time a Vietnamese culinary promotion campaign has achieved such widespread scale across the continent.

Since its launch, Phở Week has received attention and support from many Vietnamese diplomatic agencies in Europe, the companionship of media organisations and community associations and the enthusiastic response from a large number of restaurants, businesses, and individuals who love phở.

Vietnamese representative agencies in many countries have actively shared information and connected with the local community, contributing to enhancing communication effectiveness and expanding the event’s influence.

Europe Phở Week is the initiative of We Love Phở – a non-profit association established in Brussels in 2025, with the goal of promoting phở as a symbol of Vietnamese culinary culture in Europe. The programme is also an activity responding to the annual Phở Day on December 12, initiated by the Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper in 2017.

Unlike traditional festivals concentrated in one location, Phở Week is organised under a decentralised model. Activities do not take place on a fixed stage or square but simultaneously at the business premises of the participating units.

Each restaurant and business will independently design promotional activities suitable for its conditions and unique style, creating diversity and flexibility for the programme.

With its large scale and flexible organisation, Europe Phở Week 2025 is expected to become an annual event, contributing to the wider promotion of Vietnamese cuisine and culture in Europe.

The event not only honours phở, the culinary symbol of the Vietnamese people, but also creates opportunities to connect the community, foster exchange and reinforce the image of a friendly and open Việt Nam in the eyes of international friends.

From now until the end of December 15, 2025, We Love Phở will continuously update information about Phở Week in Europe 2025 on the website yes.welovepho.org. — VNS