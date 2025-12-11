Khánh Hòa to invest in safeguarding Chăm pottery

KHÁNH HÒA Khánh Hòa Province has announced a major investment to safeguard the traditional art of pottery-making of the Chăm people, aiming to remove this heritage from the list of cultural traditions in urgent need of protection by 2026.

The Provincial People’s Committee has approved a comprehensive plan for the management, preservation, and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage 'The art of pottery-making of the Chăm people' for the period 2025–2028 and beyond.

Under the plan, more than VNĐ205 billion (nearly US$7.8 million) will be allocated to improve infrastructure, support the teaching and training of artisans and expand markets for Chăm pottery products.

With these resources, the project seeks to ensure that by 2026 the tradition will no longer be considered at risk. By 2027, the province expects to complete cultural space planning and establish a community-based tourism model centred on Bàu Trúc pottery village.

A key element of the plan is the creation of product quality standards and the registration of the exclusive trademark 'Chăm Pottery' for Bàu Trúc Village. From 2028 onwards, Khánh Hòa aims to have the art of Chăm pottery-making recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Chăm pottery has a long history, with techniques that remain remarkably similar to those used today. Archaeologists have discovered artefacts dating back 3,000 years, yet the basic methods are almost identical to those still practised. Bàu Trúc pottery village, one of the oldest in Southeast Asia, continues to preserve traditional production methods handed down through generations.

Despite historical changes and challenges, pottery has remained closely tied to the economic, cultural, and social life of the Chăm community in Bàu Trúc. In 2022, UNESCO officially inscribed the art of Chăm pottery-making in Bàu Trúc as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The newly approved plan is expected to protect and promote this heritage, while also creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities and extending the cultural significance of Chăm pottery more widely. VNS