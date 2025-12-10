Hà Anh Tuấn promises a night of surprises with The Rose in Đà Lạt

LÂM ĐỒNG — Singer Hà Anh Tuấn has officially announced his upcoming show, The Rose, which will take place on January 17, 2026 at Đà Lạt Stadium in Lâm Đồng Province.

The concert marks a significant milestone in his artistic journey, a 'fully blossomed rose' in the creative philosophy that he and his team have carefully nurtured for years.

In recent years, the acclaimed vocalist has consistently began the Vietnamese concert season with ambitious projects that set industry trends. His shows are renowned for grand production values, strong storytelling and carefully curated audience experiences – all contributing to a shift in the local live show landscape.

The period of 2024-2025 has been particularly remarkable. Hà Anh Tuấn has staged his Sketch A Rose concert series in Singapore, Sydney, HCM City and most notably, Los Angeles in the United States, while maintaining active involvement in various cultural and community activities.

The idea for The Rose emerged right after that milestone night at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“At the moment I lived my big dream on the Dolby Theatre stage, I could clearly feel all the hearts from Việt Nam waiting for me back home,” he said.

“And suddenly, the image of me singing freely in the arms of my audience under the skies of Đà Lạt appeared in my head.”

If Sketch A Rose explored the many forms of roses, a symbol representing Vietnamese pride, inner strength and the desire to reach further, then The Rose is positioned as the culmination of that narrative. Far from being an extended version of the previous series, the new show is intended as the moment when the 'rose sketch' becomes complete and takes its most defined shape.

Đà Lạt was chosen as the destination due to its significance in the artist’s early career. The misty highland city once nurtured his vocal style and artistic inspiration, and it was where his hit Xuân Thì (meaning 'Springtime of Youth') was first introduced to the public. Surrounded by nature and cool mountain air, the spirit of See, Sing, Share is expected to be revived with new emotional intensity. The stage is promised to be 'unlike anything Đà Lạt has seen', turning the audience into a 'garden of roses' – the very heart of the storytelling.

An enticing lineup of surprises awaits concertgoers. According to his production team, Hà Anh Tuấn may debut an entirely new musical gift exclusively for fans attending the live performance in Đà Lạt.

“There is no place better than Đà Lạt to feel this truly,” the singer said.

“Together, let’s turn the journey to Đà Lạt into a celebration – a flood of roses spreading across our world.” — VNS