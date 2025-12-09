Festive cheer and new leadership at Royal Capital Group

ĐÀ NẴNG — A series of festive programmes will roll out across properties in central Việt Nam as Royal Capital Group, a leading hospitality and real estate developer specialising in luxury resorts and villa projects that blend contemporary design with authentic local character, prepares to welcome holidaymakers with a full calendar of seasonal experiences.

Guests at Wyndham Hoi An Royal Beachfront Resort, Royal Beachfront Villas Danang and Hotel Royal Hoi An Danang will be offered curated holiday activities that capture the spirit of the season. Highlights include Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve buffet dinners featuring refined menus, live music, lucky draws and lively entertainment.

At Wyndham Hoi An Royal Beachfront Resort and Royal Beachfront Villas, the New Year will be greeted with a poolside countdown celebration, while Hotel Royal Hoi An will stage a rooftop farewell to 2025 at The Deck, the highest rooftop in the UNESCO-recognised Hội An Ancient Town. Beyond the headline events, a wide range of recreational activities, wellness experiences and family-friendly programmes has been arranged to ensure guests of all ages enjoy a memorable holiday season

Alongside these celebrations, Royal Capital Group has announced the appointment of Sven A. Saebel as its new Managing Director. In his role, Saebel will oversee the strategic management and operations of the Group’s hospitality portfolio, which includes Wyndham Hoi An Royal Beachfront Resort, Royal Beachfront Villas Danang and Hotel Royal Hoi An Danang. His appointment marks a significant moment for the Group as it continues to strengthen its position in Việt Nam’s luxury hospitality sector.

Born in Munich in 1974, Saebel brings more than 25 years of global hospitality experience, including over two decades in Việt Nam. His career began with Kempinski Hotels & Resorts and included advanced studies in Kuala Lumpur and Thailand, followed by a formative role at The Empire Hotel & Country Club in Brunei, a renowned seven-star resort. Since moving to Việt Nam in the early 2000s, he has held senior leadership positions at several iconic properties, earning recognition for his strategic foresight, hands-on leadership and deep understanding of Vietnamese culture.

His leadership philosophy centres on service quality, sustainable growth and talent development with a strong focus on mentoring the next generation of Vietnamese hospitality professionals. His recent accolade as Vietnam’s Leading General Manager 2024 at the Best Hotels, Resorts Awards underscores his impact on the industry.

Speaking on his new role, Saebel said: “It is an honour to lead Royal Capital Group at such an exciting time in Việt Nam’s tourism evolution. Our goal is to deliver world-class hospitality that celebrates local culture, connects communities and exceeds guest expectations, while growing and developing future Vietnamese leaders in the art of hospitality.”

With festive celebrations underway and a new chapter of leadership beginning, Royal Capital Group is reinforcing its commitment to excellence, innovation and international-standard hospitality, ensuring its properties remain at the forefront of Việt Nam’s premium travel destinations. VNS