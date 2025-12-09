Phú Thọ promotes youth unions in tourism digital transformation

PHÚ THỌ — The tourism sector of the northern mountain province of Phú Thọ is accelerating digital transformation attracting the participation of locals, particularly the young generation.

A project themed 'Youth Participation in Digital Transformation in Introducing, Promoting and Developing Tourism' has been effectively implemented for a number of historical relic sites and cultural heritages.

After two years of implementation, the project so far has achieved many remarkable results. It has helped review and make assessments for the current information technology application in tourism service activities.

A website to introduce, promote and develop tourism has been built for tourists to learns about the historical relics and cultural heritages in the province.

The project has trained 25 youth union members to master and operate the necessary skills and legal policies on digital transformation in introducing, promoting and developing tourism.

Thanks to the project, the application of technology in tourism has brought obvious benefits for the sector.

The images of historical sites in Phú Thọ have been being vividly simulated in the digital environment and information is presented automatically and intuitively.

Data is constantly updated and centrally managed and visitors' choices in tourism experiences is enhanced thanks to search support tools, digital maps, 3D images or virtualisation.

These benefits have not only helped save costs and time for visitors but also opened up directions for developing new, attractive and trendy tourism products.

In addition to supporting tourism activities, the model of youth participating in digital transformation has also created a wide effect in the community. Local youth unions have organised activities to support people in accessing digital transformation services such as online public services, electronic payments, electronic identification, etc.

Digital transformation is no longer a distant concept but has become a concrete action in the community and local daily lives.

The project also helped open up opportunities for Phú Thọ Province to build unique tourism products based on digital platforms, aiming to attract domestic and international tourists through multimedia channels.

Through its effective results, the project has proved a right direction in tourism digital transformation with the participation of youth Phu in preserving and promoting heritage values.

This solution brings heritage closer to the community, enhances cultural and spiritual tourism, promotes the image of Phú Thọ domestically and internationally, and at the same time, demonstrates the determination to turn tourism into a key economic sector, according to a report from Phú Thọ's Science and Technology Department.

This is an important step in implementing programs and projects of the Government and the province on digital transformation and tourism development, contributing to attracting tourists, increasing competitiveness and international integration, the report said. VNS